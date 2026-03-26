‘Newspaper reports alleging similar offence against rape accused will not enhance gravity of offence for bail cancellation: Karnataka HC

While refusing to cancel the bail granted to a badminton trainer, accused of raping a minor girl whom he was training, the Karnataka High Court recently said that newspaper reports accusing him of other such cases will not ‘enhance the gravity’ of the offence alleged and cannot be a ground to cancel the bail granted.

The accused, a native of Tamil Nadu, was granted bail by the high court on October 28, 2025, in a case registered by the mother of the 16-year-old victim. The complainant had alleged that the accused had sexually assaulted her daughter and recorded videos and photos of her daughter in a compromising position.