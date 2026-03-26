‘Newspaper reports alleging similar offence against rape accused will not enhance gravity of offence for bail cancellation: Karnataka HC

While refusing to cancel the bail granted to a badminton trainer, accused of raping a minor girl whom he was training, the Karnataka High Court recently said that newspaper reports accusing him of other such cases will not ‘enhance the gravity’ of the offence alleged and cannot be a ground to cancel the bail granted.
The accused, a native of Tamil Nadu, was granted bail by the high court on October 28, 2025, in a case registered by the mother of the 16-year-old victim. The complainant had alleged that the accused had sexually assaulted her daughter and recorded videos and photos of her daughter in a compromising position.
Seeking cancellation of the bail, the complainant relied on newspaper articles wherein it was reported that the accused is alleged to have had physical relationships with several other girls.
Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar, in an order dated March 18, noted that the paper cuttings, which were produced by the complainant with regard to the accused as having physical relationships with eight other girls and stated to have been published at the instance of the police, will not ‘enhance the gravity’ of the offence alleged against him. “As the charge sheet filed by the police is only pertaining to one victim girl,” the court said.
The bench also rejected the contention raised by the complainant that she was getting calls from a relative of the accused.
The court emphasised that bail granted can be cancelled for violation of conditions imposed in the order.
Justice Amarannavar said, “Whether the said conversation is related to respondent No.2- accused is also not placed on record and what is the conversation… which is stated to have taken place for 19 minutes, is also not placed on record.”
Following this, the bench dismissed the petition.