New truck falls 40 feet one day after delivery: Why HDFC ERGO must now pay Rs 23.75 lakh to consumer

The NCDRC said that it did not find any reasons to differ from the findings arrived at by the state consumer commission. (Image generated using AI)

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed an appeal filed by HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited and upheld an order directing the insurer to pay Rs 23.75 lakh with interest to a consumer, a vehicle owner whose newly purchased truck was extensively damaged in an accident just a day after delivery.

A Bench comprising AVM J Rajendra (Retd.), Presiding Member, and Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Member was hearing an appeal filed by the company and upheld the verdict of the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

“The claim, as such, is liable to be settled by the Insurance Company treating it to be the case of total loss. The independent estimates submitted by the complainant could not have been brushed aside by the Insurance Company,” the NCDRC order said on February 10.