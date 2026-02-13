New truck falls 40 feet one day after delivery: Why HDFC ERGO must now pay Rs 23.75 lakh to consumer

“The claim, as such, is liable to be settled by the Insurance Company treating it to be the case of total loss. The independent estimates submitted by the complainant could not have been brushed aside by the Insurance Company,” the NCDRC order said on February 10.
NCDRC: Surveyor’s report not final word
Surveyor’s report is not the last and final word and is not so sacrosanct as to be incapable of being departed from.
The surveyor without any cogent reasons appears to have simply taken up the repair value for the chassis in order to bring the claim below 75% of the ‘Insured Declared Value‘ (IDV).
The estimates obtained by the consumer clearly reflect that the cost of repairs exceeds 75% of the insured value.
We do not find any reasons to differ from the findings arrived at by the state consumer commission.
The damage to the vehicle is of all the major parts and is a clear case of total loss of vehicle.
We further hold that the state consumer commission rightly dismissed the preliminary objections taken on behalf of the insurance company holding that the complainant falls within the purview of ‘consumer’ under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.
It observed that when a brand-new vehicle suffers such extensive structural damage, merely calculating the cost of individual spare parts “will not serve the purpose,” as connected components must also be replaced to restore roadworthiness.
The state consumer commission had further held that the insurer appeared to have taken a “frivolous defence” to reduce its liability.
It had directed payment of Rs 23,75,000 with 6% interest to the consumer from the date of complaint, along with Rs 5,000 as costs.
