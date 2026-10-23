Newly bought momo-making machine found ‘defective’, man wins Rs 3.7 lakh from firm

A Punjab consumer commission recently held a company liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, directing it to refund Rs 3.57 lakh to a man and pay compensation and costs of Rs 17,000 after the momo-making machine he bought from it allegedly turned out to be defective.

Presiding member Yadwinder Pal Singh Baath and member Renu Gandhi of the Nawanshahr District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission were hearing a complaint filed by a man claiming to have bought a momo-making machine from a company to earn his livelihood. However, the machine allegedly started exhibiting problems a few days after its installation.

“We are of the view that OP (the company) has failed to adduce any documentary evidence that it has sent a service engineer to carry out necessary repairs to the machine. Further, we do not agree with the stand of OP that the complainant has purchased said machine for commercial purpose, as in para number two of the complaint, the complainant (man) has categorically mentioned that he is buying this machine for earning his livelihood,” the October 9 order read.

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The man claimed that he had contacted the company on June 1, 2025, to purchase a momo-making machine. The man alleged that after he agreed upon the price of the machine with the owner of the company, he paid Rs 50,000 to the company via UPI and later deposited Rs 3.07 lakh into the company’s account.

The man stated that on June 17, 2025, the machine arrived in the morning, and the company’s engineer completed its installation on the same day. A few days later, the man made a complaint to the company that the machine was not functioning properly and also sent WhatsApp messages, but no one was sent by the company to resolve the complaint.

The man contended that he was forced to file a consumer complaint because he had to face harassment, and he had suffered a huge financial loss.

Advocate Inderjeet Singh, appearing for the company, argued that the machines were purchased by the man for commercial use and not for personal use or exclusively for earning livelihood through self-employment. The counsel submitted that the man had never approached the company before filing the complaint and no opportunity was given to it to resolve the alleged grievances.

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The district commission observed that it was proved from the chats between the man and the company representative that the company “made a number of excuses but failed to send the service engineer to repair the machine in spite of the written repeated commitment of OP (the company).”

The district commission held the company liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice as it had sold a “faulty and non-operational machine” to the man. Accordingly, the company was ordered to refund Rs 3.57 lakh to the man along with Rs 10,00o as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 7,000 towards litigation costs.

Takeaway

The ruling establishes the obligation of companies to ensure proper products and after-sales service are given to their customers and that the concerns of consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Punjab: 1800-425-1082) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.

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