New laptop keeps malfunctioning despite repairs, consumer wins Rs 59,000 relief

After months of screen flickering, system crashes and failed repair attempts, a consumer forum in Himachal Pradesh has ordered HP India Sales Pvt Ltd to refund nearly Rs 59,000 to a customer, holding that selling a laptop that repeatedly fails and failing to repair it during the warranty period amounts to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

President Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur of the Kangra District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were hearing a complaint filed by Palampur resident Vivek Bhatt alleging that despite several service requests during the warranty period, HP failed to rectify recurring issues in the laptop he had purchased in September 2024.

“Selling an expensive consumer electronic product that fails repeatedly under normal use conditions and failing to restore it to operational standards despite multiple service engagements within the active warranty, constitutes both a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice,” the commission said on July 2.

The ruling reinforces that manufacturers cannot expect consumers to repeatedly accept repairs for products suffering from inherent manufacturing defects. Where a product continues to malfunction despite multiple repair attempts within the warranty period, consumer forums can direct a full refund along with compensation.

‘Flickering screen, battery discharge’

According to the complaint, Bhatt purchased an HP laptop (Model No. 15S-EQ2084AU) on September 8, 2024, from Jetage Computer Traders in Chandigarh for Rs 49,000. The laptop was covered by a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Trouble began within about five months. In February 2025, the laptop developed severe screen flickering and rapid battery discharge. After the issue was reported, HP replaced the battery under warranty. However, while the battery was changed, the screen flickering continued unabated.

The problems did not end there. Over the following months, the customer lodged multiple online complaints on May 16, May 26, May 28, June 4 and July 29, 2025, complaining that the laptop had developed additional faults, including distorted sound, non-functional brightness controls, frequent hanging, automatic restarting and bezel alignment issues.

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The complaint further stated that during the final service visit on July 25, 2025, HP’s own technician informed the complainant that the laptop suffered from a manufacturing defect that could not be resolved through ordinary repairs.

Despite repeated service interventions, the laptop allegedly continued to malfunction, forcing the consumer to approach the district commission seeking a refund and compensation.

The commission noted that notices were issued to the opposite parties. Although HP initially appeared before the commission, it subsequently stopped participating in the proceedings and was proceeded against ex parte. The dealer, Jetage Computer Traders, was deleted from the array of parties through an order dated April 17, 2026.

Since HP chose not to contest the complaint, the evidence produced by the complainant remained unrebutted. “There is no reason to disbelieve the cogent and convincing evidence adduced by the complainant,” the commission said.

‘Deficiency in service’

After examining the evidence, the commission observed that the laptop had begun malfunctioning within five months of purchase and continued to suffer hardware failures despite repeated service visits between May and July 2025.

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The bench noted that the technician’s admission regarding an unresolvable manufacturing defect shifted the burden onto the manufacturer. It concluded that selling an expensive electronic product that repeatedly fails and unsuccessfully repairing it during the warranty period amounted to both deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

Allowing the complaint, the commission directed HP India Sales Private Limited to refund Rs 49,000 to the complainant along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the complaint until realisation.

It also awarded Rs 5,000 as compensation for the harassment and inconvenience caused to the consumer and another Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs, taking the total monetary relief to nearly Rs 59,000, apart from interest.

Consumer takeaway

If a product keeps failing despite repeated repairs during the warranty period, you can seek a refund and compensation. Keep bills, warranty papers and service records safe as they can be decisive before a consumer commission.

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Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Himachal Pradesh: 1800-180-8087) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.