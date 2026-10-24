New car develops persistent ‘knocking sound’, man wins Rs 1.6 lakh from maker, dealer

The South Delhi II Consumer Commission recently directed a car manufacturer to pay Rs 1.5 lakh in compensation and a dealership to pay Rs 15,000 to a car owner over their alleged failure to resolve a persistent knocking sound in a newly purchased car.

President Monika Aggarwal Srivastava and members Dr Rajender Dhar and Ritu Garodia held that the opposite parties’ conduct amounted to mis-selling and deficiency in service, which constituted an unfair trade practice.

“Op-1 (car manufacturer) to pay Rs 1,50,000 to the complainant as compensation on account of failure to rectify the perennial problem of knocking sound. Op-2 (dealership) to pay a sum of Rs 15,000 to the complainant as compensation for providing unsatisfactory services and selling a car having a perennial problem, which was not rectified despite repeated effort,” the order dated October 9 read.

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‘Perennial problem’

The complainant said he purchased a new car in April 2019 for Rs 8.26 lakh. According to the complaint, the car developed an abnormal knocking sound while shifting gears after it had run approximately 1,408 km.

The complainant said he reported the problem during the first service, but it remained unresolved. He then lodged an online complaint with the manufacturer’s customer support in October 2019 and sent several emails seeking a resolution.

It was stated that the car was inspected by the manufacturer’s experts at the complainant’s residence on two occasions. However, the problem allegedly persisted, and the manufacturer said that there was no manufacturing defect, attributing the issue to the complainant’s driving habits.

The complainant placed on record the email sent by the car manufacturer confirming the presence of the knocking noise but claiming it to be normal. He approached the commission seeking a refund of the entire purchase price, interest and Rs 20 lakh in compensation.

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The commission noted that despite notice, the opposite parties failed to appear before it and thus the complaint remained unchallenged, thereby deeming it to be true and correct.

“It is also pertinent to note that despite due service of notice, OP-1 and OP-2 chose not to appear before this Commission for the reasons best known to them. In the absence of OP-1 and OP-2, the contents of the complaint remained unrebutted/unopposed/unchallenged and accordingly, are deemed to be true and correct,” it said.

The commission noted that despite two inspections by the manufacturer’s experts, the knocking sound could not be remedied. It, therefore, directed the manufacturer to pay Rs 1.5 lakh in compensation for its failure to fix the perennial knocking sound. The dealership was directed to pay Rs 15,000 for providing unsatisfactory service and selling a car with a problem that remained unresolved despite repeated efforts.

Takeaway

Car manufacturers and dealerships must address persistent defects reported by consumers and ensure that complaints are properly resolved. Failure to rectify a recurring problem despite repeated inspections and repair attempts can amount to deficiency in service.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 1800-11-4000) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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