New vehicle crashes on purchase day, dealer to pay Rs 3 lakh over ‘unregistered’ status

A Rajasthan consumer commission has held a car dealer liable for delivering a brand-new Mahindra vehicle without mandatory registration after it crashed on its very first journey home, ruling that dealers cannot evade their statutory responsibility by shifting the blame entirely onto buyers.

Upholding compensation of more than Rs 3.07 lakh, the commission said the dealer violated the law by handing over an unregistered vehicle, though it also held the purchaser partly responsible for driving it without verifying its registration.

The bench of members (judicial) A K Agarwal and R N Sarswat of the Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Circuit Bench, was hearing an appeal filed by Jaipur-based K S Motors Private Limited against a district consumer commission’s May 11, 2022, order directing the dealer to compensate the buyer for the loss caused by the accident.

“The Appellant-Dealer acted negligently in releasing the vehicle without registration, despite having received the requisite amount from the Complainant for the said purpose,” the commission said on June 22, holding that the dealer had violated Rule 42 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The dispute dates back to November 7, 2016, when Hanumangarh resident Shravan Ram purchased a Mahindra vehicle from K S Motors after paying around Rs 7 lakh. While returning to his hometown from Jaipur immediately after taking delivery, the vehicle met with an accident and suffered extensive damage. Though no one was injured, the buyer’s insurance claim was later rejected because the vehicle did not have either temporary or permanent registration.

Accident on maiden journey

According to the records, the damaged vehicle required repairs estimated at Rs 8.38 lakh, while the insurance policy covered a sum of Rs 6.15 lakh. After New India Assurance company repudiated the claim on February 24, 2017, Shravan Ram filed a consumer complaint before the District Consumer Commission, Hanumangarh, on March 27, 2017, seeking the value of the damaged vehicle, compensation for mental agony and litigation expenses.

On May 11, 2022, the district commission partly allowed the complaint and directed K S Motors to pay Rs 3.07 lakh, representing 50 per cent of the insured amount, along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of the accident until realization.

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It also awarded Rs 5,000 towards mental agony and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs. The complaint against New India Assurance company and Mahindra & Mahindra Limited was dismissed. Unhappy with the ruling, the dealer approached the state commission.

Insurance company ‘not liable’

The commission agreed with the insurance company’s stand that the vehicle was being driven without either temporary or permanent registration on the date of the accident.

It held that using an unregistered vehicle constituted a fundamental breach of the insurance policy conditions, making the insurer legally justified in repudiating the claim.

At the same time, it observed that an interesting legal question could arise where an insurer accepts premium and issues an insurance policy for an unregistered vehicle but later rejects the claim on that very ground. However, since that issue had not been argued before it, the Commission refrained from expressing any opinion on it.

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The state commission also rejected the dealer’s contention that it had not been properly served with notice before the district commission. It pointed out that after filing the appeal in June 2022, the dealer itself failed to appear before the state commission despite repeated notices and did not diligently prosecute its own case.

Dealer breached duty: Court

Rejecting the appeal, the state commission held that Rule 42 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, imposes a mandatory obligation on dealers not to deliver a motor vehicle unless it has been registered, either temporarily or permanently.

The commission noted that although the dealer had received the necessary amount from the buyer, it nevertheless handed over the vehicle without ensuring compliance with the statutory requirement.

It added that the dealer could not escape liability by arguing that registration charges had not been deposited, especially after choosing to release the vehicle without ensuring that the registration process had been completed.

The commission also found that the purchaser was not entirely blameless and he drove the vehicle on a public road without verifying whether the mandatory registration had actually been obtained.

Appeal dismissed

Invoking the legal maxim ‘vigilantibus non dormientibus jura subveniunt’, which means that the law assists those who are vigilant and not those who sleep over their rights, the commission held that the dealer had failed to establish any procedural irregularity or prejudice.

The commission held that both the dealer and purchaser were negligent. As a result, the dealer was directed to bear 50 per cent of the insured loss, while the remaining loss would be borne by the purchaser himself.

Finding no illegality, perversity or jurisdictional error in the district commission’s findings, the state panel dismissed the appeal on June 22, 2026, and affirmed the award in favour of the consumer.

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Consumer takeaway

The ruling underscores that both dealers and buyers have legal responsibilities when a new vehicle is delivered. While dealers are under a statutory obligation to ensure that a vehicle has either temporary or permanent registration before handing it over, buyers should also verify that the registration process has been completed before driving the vehicle on a public road.

The judgment makes it clear that a dealer can be held liable for violating Rule 42 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, but a consumer may also lose part of the compensation if found negligent in using an unregistered vehicle. Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.