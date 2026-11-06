Called Nepali, denied passport, Himachal Pradesh High Court comes to woman’s aid

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has held that a woman who was born in India in 1972 is an Indian citizen and her passport application cannot be rejected on the ground of foreign nationality.

Justice Sandeep Sharma‘s observations came on a plea by a woman who said the authorities rejected her application for an Indian passport on the ground that she is a Nepali national, despite a birth certificate stating she was born in 1972 in Himachal Pradesh.

“Admittedly, in the case at hand, date of birth of the petitioner is 03.05.1972 and as such, for all intents and purposes, she can be said to be citizen of India. If it is so, prayer made on her behalf for issuance of passport cannot be turned down on the ground that she is not a citizen of India,” the court said on October 1.