Called Nepali, denied passport, Himachal Pradesh High Court comes to woman’s aid

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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has held that a woman who was born in India in 1972 is an Indian citizen and her passport application cannot be rejected on the ground of foreign nationality.
Justice Sandeep Sharma‘s observations came on a plea by a woman who said the authorities rejected her application for an Indian passport on the ground that she is a Nepali national, despite a birth certificate stating she was born in 1972 in Himachal Pradesh.
“Admittedly, in the case at hand, date of birth of the petitioner is 03.05.1972 and as such, for all intents and purposes, she can be said to be citizen of India. If it is so, prayer made on her behalf for issuance of passport cannot be turned down on the ground that she is not a citizen of India,” the court said on October 1.
It therefore directed the state to issue a fresh police verification report on the petitioner’s character and residence.
The counsel appearing for the petitioner said that her application for a passport was rejected on the ground that she is a Nepali national, despite there being a birth certificate issued by the competent authority suggesting that the petitioner was born in 1972 in Manali.
After a notice was issued in the case, the authorities concerned told the court that the passport authority had rejected the application on the basis of the police verification report, wherein it has been recorded that the petitioner is a Nepali national. It relied on a communication dated July 2, 2025, from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Manali, which stated that the Tehsildar, based on information provided by the local panchayat representatives, had reported that the petitioner and her son were permanent residents of Nepal and were living as tenants in Manali.
However, the high court noted that an earlier police verification report dated November 29, 2024, recorded that the Gram Panchayat Pradhan had identified the petitioner and her son as permanent residents of Manali and citizens of India.
The court also took note of the birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths which recorded that the petitioner was born on May 3, 1972, in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
The court said that the passport authorities could not be faulted for refusing to issue the passport on the basis of the police verification report available to them. However, it directed the state to conduct a fresh verification. “…in the facts and circumstances of the case, as detailed hereinabove, respondent-State is required to issue fresh police verification report, specifically taking note of Section 3 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, as has been reproduced hereinabove,” the order read.
The court noted variations in the reports submitted by the police and Sub Divisional Magistrate. It therefore directed the state to issue a fresh police verification report concerning petitioner’s character and residence within two weeks. It said the authorities must specifically take into account Section 3 of the Citizenship Act.