Neha Bora moves Delhi HC over peace bond notice

Neha Bora, president of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), moved the Delhi High Court on Monday, challenging a notice by the Special Executive Magistrate asking her to show cause why she should not execute a peace bond given the likelihood of her indulging in “breach of peace”.

The challenge comes on a day when Neha is supposed to appear before the SEM to make her case on why she should not execute a bond of Rs 10,000 with a surety to maintain peace during the period of police’s inquiry against her.

The court is on vacation until October 26, and does not have any vacation bench scheduled for today.