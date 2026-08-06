‘Nothing left to discover’: CBI rejects NEET accused’s offer to take lie-detector test

Two accused had offered to undergo tests “to facilitate a truthful investigation” and “to assist the CBI” in “tracing the real culprits”.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
3 min readNew DelhiAug 6, 2026 04:52 PM IST
NEET-UG paper leak caseFefence counsel A P Singh told the court that the statements of the two accused could aid and assist the CBI in their investigation. (File photo)
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After two key accused in the NEET-UG ‘paper leak’ case volunteered to undergo a polygraph or lie detector test and brain mapping to aid the probe, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday told a Delhi fast-track court that “nothing remains to be discovered”.

“We’ve collected all the incriminating evidence. Nothing remains to be discovered. Investigation against the persons is already complete. We’ve already filed the chargesheet,” Senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak, who represented the CBI, submitted before Special Judge Ajay Gupta of Rouse Avenue Court.

The CBI was responding to an application moved by two key accused, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, who volunteered to undergo the tests “to facilitate a fair, impartial, and truthful investigation” and “to assist the CBI” in “tracing the real culprits”.

“Application is not maintainable. They want to aid the investigation, they’re saying. The result is going to be zero. We’ve completed our investigation against these two persons,” Pathak said.

“What technique will be applied to the current investigation depends on the nature of the case… Investigation is the sole prerogative of the CBI,” he added.

On the other hand, defence counsel A P Singh told the court that the statements of the two accused could aid and assist the CBI in their investigation.

“What about the sacked National Testing Agency officials?… They just got suspended, didn’t even go to jail. What if something new comes up? What if besides these 13 arrested and 45 sacked NTA officials, other names come up during investigation after the lie detector tests? Wouldn’t the CBI want to catch those new names?” Singh submitted.

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Judge Gupta is expected to pass an order on the application on August 10.

 ‘Be on time’

Earlier in the day, taking note of some defence counsel not being present at 10 am, Judge Gupta directed lawyers to be present on time to avoid delays.

“Understand my anxiety please. Every minute here is important. When I was hearing this case earlier, there weren’t any directions to expedite it,” he said.

“You all should be there at 10 am sharp. It can’t go on like this. Today, I’m passing the matter over for 11… but please be here at 10 everyday,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

 

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