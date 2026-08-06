‘Nothing left to discover’: CBI rejects NEET accused’s offer to take lie-detector test

Fefence counsel A P Singh told the court that the statements of the two accused could aid and assist the CBI in their investigation. (File photo)

After two key accused in the NEET-UG ‘paper leak’ case volunteered to undergo a polygraph or lie detector test and brain mapping to aid the probe, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday told a Delhi fast-track court that “nothing remains to be discovered”.

“We’ve collected all the incriminating evidence. Nothing remains to be discovered. Investigation against the persons is already complete. We’ve already filed the chargesheet,” Senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak, who represented the CBI, submitted before Special Judge Ajay Gupta of Rouse Avenue Court.

The CBI was responding to an application moved by two key accused, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, who volunteered to undergo the tests “to facilitate a fair, impartial, and truthful investigation” and “to assist the CBI” in “tracing the real culprits”.