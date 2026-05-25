NEET-UG Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court says it is sad NTA hasn’t learned its lessons

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on May 13 moved the Supreme Court seeking reforms in the NEET-UG examination system. (AI-generated image)

Supreme Court on NEET UG Paper Leak Case Live Updates: The Supreme Court will today continue the hearing of the NEET -UG paper leak case.

Previously, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) last moved the Supreme Court on May 13 seeking a slew of reforms in the NEET-UG examination system after the cancellation of the 2026 medical entrance examination over allegations of NEET paper leak.

Story continues below this ad Following the NEET paper leak, the petition was filed through advocate Tanvi Dubey, seeking multiple directions, including replacing or fundamentally restructuring the National Testing Agency (NTA) and reconducting the exam under a judicially appointed high-powered committee NEET paper leak: Key directions sought Replace or fundamentally restructure the NTA into a more robust, technologically advanced, and autonomous body to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG).

Appointment of a high-powered monitoring committee chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge, a cybersecurity expert, and a forensic scientist, to supervise the re-conduct of NEET-UG 2026, until the proposed National Examination Integrity Commission (NEIC) is formally constituted to oversee the re-examination.

Direct the NTA or the newly appointed exam-conducting body to strictly comply with the report of the K Radhakrishnan Committee, set up after the 2024 NEET controversy, which suggested measures to improve the NTA’s functioning. NEET paper leak The NTA on May 12 cancelled the NEET-UG exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses, nine days after it was held on May 3, following an alleged NEET paper leak — the first time such a decision has been taken by the agency since the exam was introduced in 2016. The cancellation triggered protests by student organisations, mainly in Delhi and Kerala, and drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, which accused the government of crushing the “hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students”. Around 22.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, and 22.05 lakh appeared for it.