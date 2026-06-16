Delhi court allows NEET UG paper leak accused to give retest in custody

A Delhi court Tuesday allowed Yash Yadav, an accused in the NEET UG paper leak case, to give the NEET retest scheduled on June 21 in custody.

“… while the applicant does face grave allegations of wrongful dissemination and trading of confidential questions of the very examination in which he now seeks to appear, his rights as a student cannot be defeated by turning bail into punishment by denial of the opportunity to appear in the examination,” said Special Judge Dr Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue Court in his order dated June 16.

“More so, when the eligibility, candidature and selection of any student in an examination is subject to appropriate orders from the competent authorities/exam conducting body. In this view, the court finds the applicant to be entitled to appear for the examination on 21.06.2026,” he added.