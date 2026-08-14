NEET aspirant says mark changed from 520 to 85; High Court seeks original OMR sheet from NTA

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to produce in a sealed cover the original OMR sheet and two score cards of a NEET-UG 2026 aspirant who alleged that her marks were changed from 520 to 85, after she received different OMR sheets from the testing agency.

The direction was issued by a Division Bench of Justices Suvir Sehgal and Deepinder Singh Nalwa on a petition filed by 19-year-old Diksha Devi, a resident of Gurdaspur district, through advocate Bikramjit Singh Bajwa.

The HC has asked the respondents – Union of India and NTA — to produce before it the original OMR sheet of the petitioner, along with score cards, in a sealed cover. The matter has been listed for August 14.

According to the petition, Devi had appeared for NEET-UG 2026, initially conducted on May 3, which was followed by a re-NEET examination on June 21. Her OMR sheet was uploaded on the NTA website on July 13, following which she downloaded it to verify her marks.

The petition states that when the NEET result was declared on July 16, her result showed 85 marks out of 720. However, after matching the answers with the OMR sheet downloaded from the NTA website, the petitioner calculated that she had obtained 520 marks, raising “serious discrepancies” regarding her result.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that on July 17 she received a different OMR sheet from the NTA.

According to the petition, the answers marked in the second sheet were “completely different” from the previously downloaded OMR sheet, while “everything was exactly the same as the first OMR sheet and only the answers marked were replaced surprisingly.”

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The petition states that after she raised a grievance, an email dated July 19 from the NTA mentioned her result as 520 marks out of 720, with the marksheet bearing the same credentials.

The petitioner subsequently visited the NTA office on July 20 and submitted a written complaint. The petition says her result was changed to 520 marks, but on July 27 it was changed back to 85 marks. When she again visited the NTA office, she was allegedly shown another OMR sheet in which her marks were calculated as 85 out of 720, resulting in her being dropped from the merit list.

The petition alleged that the NTA, “illegally and arbitrary and on the basis of false OMR Sheet”, had declared her ineligible despite the earlier result and sought directions to consider her candidature on the basis of 520 marks and allow her to participate in counselling provisionally.

The petition also sought action against those responsible and a criminal investigation into “how two OMR Sheets of the same candidate with different answers marked can be available”, alleging that there existed a “back door channel” which could have serious repercussions for students.

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During the hearing, Advocate Arun Gosain, for NTA, submitted that the representation made by the petitioner had been decided and placed on record a copy of an email dated July 27, 2026, and a copy of the email had been supplied to the petitioner’s counsel.

The Bench after hearing the matter directed that let the original OMR sheet of petitioner as well as the score cards, be produced before this Court in a sealed cover. The matter will now come up on August 14.