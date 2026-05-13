‘Systemic failure’: Medical body moves Supreme Court seeking reforms, overhaul after NEET-UG 2026 paper leak

The examination was cancelled on May 12 after allegations of paper leak. The development triggered widespread concern among aspirants and renewed scrutiny over the NTA's functioning. (Express photo)

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking reforms in the NEET-UG examination system after the cancellation of the 2026 medical entrance examination over allegations of paper leak.

The petition was filed after the National Testing Agency (NTA)-conducted NEET-UG 2026 examination, held on May 3 for undergraduate medical admissions, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of irregularities. The alleged paper leak is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Filed through advocate Tanvi Dubey, the plea alleges a “systemic failure” in the conduct of the examination and calls for a complete overhaul of the national testing mechanism, including restructuring or replacing the NTA with a more autonomous and technologically advanced institution.The matter is likely to be mentioned before the Supreme Court on Thursday.