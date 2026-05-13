‘Systemic failure’: Medical body moves Supreme Court seeking reforms, overhaul after NEET-UG 2026 paper leak
The petition was filed after the NTA-conducted NEET-UG 2026 examination, held on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of irregularities. The matter is currently under investigation by the CBI.
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking reforms in the NEET-UG examination system after the cancellation of the 2026 medical entrance examination over allegations of paper leak.
The petition was filed after the National Testing Agency (NTA)-conducted NEET-UG 2026 examination, held on May 3 for undergraduate medical admissions, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of irregularities. The alleged paper leak is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Filed through advocate Tanvi Dubey, the plea alleges a “systemic failure” in the conduct of the examination and calls for a complete overhaul of the national testing mechanism, including restructuring or replacing the NTA with a more autonomous and technologically advanced institution.The matter is likely to be mentioned before the Supreme Court on Thursday.
The NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted nationwide by the NTA on May 3 for admission to undergraduate medical courses. The examination was cancelled on May 12 after allegations surfaced that the question paper had been leaked prior to the test.
The development triggered widespread concern among aspirants and renewed scrutiny over the functioning of the NTA in conducting high-stakes entrance examinations.
Plea seeks replacement or restructuring of NTA
In its petition before the apex court, FAIMA has prayed for directions to the Union government to either replace the NTA or fundamentally restructure it to ensure secure and transparent conduct of NEET examinations.
The association stated that recurring allegations surrounding national-level examinations have undermined public confidence in the present system and necessitate institutional reforms.
According to the petition, the proposed body should be more robust, technologically equipped and function independently to prevent future examination-related irregularities.
Demand for court-monitored re-examination
The medical association has also sought a direction for the re-conduct of NEET-UG 2026 under the supervision of a high-powered monitoring committee.
The proposed committee, the plea states, should be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and include a cybersecurity expert and a forensic scientist to oversee the re-examination process and ensure that no further leaks take place.
FAIMA further requested that the re-examination be conducted under the scrutiny of a judicially appointed committee until a proposed National Examination Integrity Commission (NEIC), or any interim oversight body constituted by the court, certifies the security of the revised examination process.
The plea additionally seeks directions mandating “digital locking” of question papers and a gradual transition to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) model.
According to the petition, such measures are necessary to eliminate risks arising from the physical handling and transportation of question papers, which it describes as vulnerable points in the current examination system.
CBI report, centre-wise results sought
FAIMA has also requested the Supreme Court to direct the CBI to submit a status report within four weeks on the progress of the investigation into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
The petition seeks details regarding the network identified, arrests made, persons charged and the progress of prosecution in the case.
In another prayer, the association has sought directions for the publication of centre-wise results of NEET-UG 2026 “as and when available” to facilitate transparent identification of anomalies.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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