NEET Protest Case Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court likely to constitute SIT

Earlier, the top court had ordered the release of all minors arrested during the protests. (File photo)

The Supreme Court is hearing pleas alleging police brutality against NEET protesters in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and elsewhere. During the last hearing, the court had indicated it would form a special investigation team to probe the allegations of police excesses.

Previous hearing: The court earlier ordered the release of students arrested or detained during the protests who do not possess any criminal antecedents. “All states are directed to release students below the age of 18 years who have been stated to be arrested/detained during the protests,” the court had said. It also issued notices to Centre, Delhi government and the states of Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala. As an interim measure, the court directed authorities to preserve all CCTV footage, drone footage, body camera recordings and wireless communications related to the matter. It also ordered the respondents and police authorities to ensure that the personal information and digital data of individuals captured in the CCTV footage are protected. While allowing Delhi and other states to continue investigating the FIRs already registered, the court restrained them from taking any coercive action against the students. It further directed all states to release students below the age of 18 who were stated to have been arrested or detained during the protests.

Story continues below this ad Plea before court: The petitions, including one by RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, seek a direction to states and Union Territories to register FIRs on allegations of police brutality and disproportionate police action against peaceful protestors between July 20 and July 25. It has sought a probe into these FIRs by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising the Director General of Police and two senior women IPS officers not below the rank of Inspector General of Police, guided by a retired High Court judge and monitored by the Supreme Court. Live Updates Aug 3, 2026 01:09 PM IST NEET Protest Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins SG Tushar Mehta: Withdrawing (FIR) not legally possible Aug 3, 2026 01:09 PM IST NEET Protest Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins Senior advocate Gopal Sankranarayan: They have not filed affidavit. Aug 3, 2026 01:07 PM IST NEET Protest Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins Hearing begins Aug 3, 2026 12:37 PM IST NEET Protest Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing shortly A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to shortly hear a batch of petitions alleging police brutality against NEET protesters in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and elsewhere.

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