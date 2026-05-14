NEET question paper bought for Rs 10-12 lakh, CBI tells Delhi court

Need to unearth nationwide conspiracy, role of public servants, argues CBI, gets 7-day custody of 5 accused in case

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
5 min readNew DelhiMay 14, 2026 09:15 PM IST
Local officials reached the centre after being informed. With the exam delayed, they contacted the National Testing Agency (NTA) control room to resolve the issue.The NEET paper was with students weeks before the examination on May 3, the agency said. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative)
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A Delhi court on Thursday remanded the five men accused in the NEET paper leak case in seven days’ CBI custody. The Central Bureau of Investigation told the court that it wanted to ascertain the role of public servants in the leak after confronting them.

The accused, who were arrested in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Haryana, were brought to Delhi after trial courts in these states granted their transit remand.

“Their remand is necessary as it was a larger conspiracy in the whole nation… Papers were leaked and distributed. We need to find the extent to which the accused persons had access to the public servants and how many people from the printing press were involved,” the public prosecutor representing CBI told Special Judge Ajay Gupta of the Rouse Avenue Court.

“Question paper was sent with answer sheet ki yahin pe tick maarna hai… We have found incriminating evidence on their phones. The leaked papers were circulated among various candidates,” the prosecutor said.

The five accused persons produced before the court were identified as Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurgaon.

Also Read | NEET-UG scrapped over paper leak, Govt orders fresh exam, CBI probe

Khairnar (27) is accused of purchasing the leaked question paper for around Rs 10 lakh and selling it for nearly Rs 15 lakh per copy through a courier chain that allegedly stretched from Nashik in Maharashtra to Rajasthan.

The investigation reached Maharashtra after Rajasthan Police shared details about the alleged movement of the paper. Police tracked Khairnar to outside a temple in Nashik, and found that he had shaved his head, allegedly to avoid being recognised.

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As per the CBI, a “guess paper” of 150 pages with 410 questions was circulated. Of those 410 questions about 120 questions appeared in the chemistry paper of the exam. This paper was with students weeks before the examination on May 3, the agency said.

In its remand papers submitted before the court, the CBI said it needed the custody of the accused persons to “prevent further commission of similar offences involving leakage of question papers” and to “identify and apprehend other co-accused persons involved in the offence”.

It also said that it needed to “recover and analyse digital devices” and uncover the “financial trail connected to the NEET UG 2026 examination”. There was also a need to “unearth the larger conspiracy” by identifying the officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET, and other departments, who were allegedly involved in the leak.

The CBI is learnt to have found that Shubham informed Yash Yadav that Mangilal Biwal had approached him for “arranging leaked NEET UG 2026 question papers before the examination for his younger son for 10-12 lakhs”. According to the CBI, Mangilal contacted Yash over Whatsapp for the leaked papers.

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“On 29.04.2026, Shubham (Khairnar) allegedly informed Yash Yadav that he would provide leaked question papers of Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers which will have approximately 500-600 questions capable of securing around very good marks, which can ensure admission in reputed medical colleges,” the CBI said in its remand papers.

After this, Yadav allegedly received PDF files of leaked question papers on Telegram. Mangilal allegedly purchased the paper from Yadav for 10 lakh, and provided it to his son, his cousin and his son’s friends. Mangilal’s son contacted various other candidates and shared these details with Yadav through WhatsApp and Instagram, as per the CBI.

“Dinesh Biwal…stated that Yash Yadav had provided NEET UG 2026 leaked question sets in PDF format to his elder brother…on the Telegram application in consideration of Rs 12 lakhs, to be paid later, after taking security in the form of original educational documents and a signed blank cheque,” the CBI said.

The mobile phones of all the accused persons have been seized by the central probe agency.

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Granting the CBI’s prayer, Special Judge Gupta said in his order: “Allegedly, there is a larger conspiracy angle present in this case and the investigation is at its very nascent stage and the custody of the accused persons has been sought in order to unearth the entire conspiracy as well as arrest all the active members of this organised paper leak gang and also for the recovery of all the relevant incriminating material… Both the applications filed by the CBI seeking seven days Police custody remand of all the five accused persons are hereby allowed.”

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

 

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