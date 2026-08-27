Booked over NEET paper leak protest, 49 get interim relief from Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court recently granted interim protection from arrest to 49 persons booked for unlawful assembly and disobeying public orders during a June 8 protest over the NEET paper leak and rising prices.

A division bench of Justices Rajeev Misra and Dr Ajay Kumar-II passed the order on August 19 while hearing a plea filed by 49 persons challenging an FIR registered against them at Kotwali Orai police station in Jalaun district. The FIR was registered under Sections 189 (2) (unlawful assembly) and 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and also the submissions urged by the learned counsel for petitioners in support of present writ petition as noted herein above, as an interim measure, it is hereby provided that until further orders of this Court petitioners shall not be arrested in Case Crime No. 321 of 2026, under Sections 189(2), 223 of BNS, Police Station- Kotwali Orai, District- Jalaun,” the order read.