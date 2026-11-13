NEET student leaves hostel due to jaundice outbreak, denied refund, wins Rs 75,000

A father enrolled his daughter at a NEET coaching institute in Kerala, but allegedly brought her home within two months after its hostel was temporarily shut following a jaundice outbreak among students. The consumer commission has now directed the institute to pay Rs 75,245 to the father and daughter for deficiency in service, including serving low-quality and contaminated food and failing to refund the eligible fees.

President Mohandasan K, along with members Preethi Sivaraman C and Mohamed Ismayil C, also rejected the institute’s claim that the girl had discontinued the course because she was homesick, and observed that “healthy and delicious” food was an important “support system” to help students overcome homesickness.

“The commission finds that the opposite parties (institute and its officials) had served low-quality and contaminated food and thereby acted against the interest of the students, including the second complainant (daughter),” the October 31 order read.

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Jaundice outbreak, food quality

The father claimed that his daughter had joined the NEET entrance coaching course at the institute in May 2025. The admission was secured on assurances of hybrid coaching, hygienic food and high academic standards. The institute had also offered students the option to discontinue the course if they were dissatisfied with the coaching and receive a refund of fees.

The complainants paid a total of Rs 79,095 towards the admission, academic fee, hostel fee, caution deposit and other charges.

The man alleged that the institute served inferior-quality food to students, following which several of them suffered from jaundice within days of the commencement of coaching classes. He also claimed that the coaching did not meet the promised standards and that the institute failed to address students’ grievances.

The institute allegedly suspended classes and temporarily closed its hostel due to the spread of jaundice. The father alleged that there was no improvement in the quality of food or coaching after classes resumed. He then contacted the institute in July 2025 and brought his daughter home.

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The institute refused to refund the fees, maintaining that the girl had voluntarily discontinued the course. The father approached the commission seeking a refund of Rs 79,095 and Rs 50,000 in compensation. They were represented by advocates Mohammed Ali Dilshan and M K Malappuram.

Institute’s defence

The institute claimed that it had not persuaded the father and his daughter to join the coaching course for the NEET examination. It also denied allegations of serving low-quality food and subsequent temporary closure of the campus.

It added that the institute’s mentors noticed that the daughter was suffering from homesickness and had faced difficulties adjusting to the new environment. The institute admitted the occurrence of a breakout of jaundice and a temporary shutdown of the hostel for a week in June 2025.

It added that the closure of the hostel facility was a step taken to control the disease. The reason for leaving the campus was clearly written as homesickness. As per the refund policy, the complainants are not entitled to a refund, the institute claimed.

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‘Hostel closure, low-quality food allegation interconnected’

The commission noted that the incident of temporary closure of the hostel and the allegation of serving low-quality food are “interconnected”. “It is not easy for a dropout student to bring direct evidence to prove the allegation of low-quality food,” it added while pointing that it is “undoubtedly” clear that “contaminated water and unsafe food” triggers ailment of jaundice.

It observed that the institute had admitted the hostel closure due to the jaundice outbreak but had not produced evidence to establish that the outbreak was unconnected with the quality of food served to students.

“Hence, the commission finds that the opposite parties had served low-quality and contaminated food and thereby acted against the interest of the students, including the second complainant (daughter),” it added.

The commission found that the institute had claimed that the girl had discontinued the coaching course due to homesickness and also pointed out that they did not take any effective steps to ease the homesickness of the complainant’s daughter. “Hence, the commission finds that the opposite parties (institute) have committed deficiency in service towards the complainants,” it added.

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The commission further noted that the father had paid Rs 42,356 towards academic fee and held that he is entitled to 10 per cent of refund of academic fee as per the institute’s own refund policy.

It further found that there is no evidence to show that the daughter had a laptop at the time of leaving the hostel of the said institute. “Moreover, no documents are available to show that the complainants are liable to pay any amount towards academic fee,” it further noted.

The commission directed the institute to refund Rs 4,245 as the refundable amount of academic fee and Rs 11,000 as the amount of caution deposit to the father and daughters. The institute was directed to pay Rs 50,000 to the father as compensation for the act of deficiency in service. The commission also directed the institute to pay Rs 10,000 to the complainants as costs of proceedings within 45 days.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that the institute has a duty to provide a safe, hygienic and healthy environment to students.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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