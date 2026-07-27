‘He’s an expert’: Centre says Nandan Nilekani panel to address data security of online NEET

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 03:22 PM IST
The Centre Monday informed the Supreme Court that the high-level education reform committee under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani will address technological challenges and data security concerns likely to arise as the NEET exam transitions from pen-and-paper to a computer-based test format.
A two-judge bench presided over by Justice P S Narasimha was hearing petitions seeking the restructuring of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET, the medical entrance examination.
During the last hearing, the bench, also comprising Justices Alok Aradhe, cautioned that the question paper could also be leaked even in the online mode if adequate safeguards are not put in place.
“It is my duty to point out that the Central government has taken a very serious view and a high-level committee has been constituted. The Prime Minister has already declared,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench.
Justice Narasimha emphasised that digital security and data protection must remain central to any overhaul.
“When the transition occurs from physical conduct to online, what additional safeguards need to be taken? How is the database secured? Data storage is also an issue,” Justice Narasimha said.
Responding to the court’s concerns, Solicitor General Mehta said, “That is precisely why we have Mr Nilekani. He is an expert on the subject.”
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The bench posted the matter for further hearing on August 3, when it will take up other pending petitions concerning reforms in NTA.
The Nandan Nilekani panel
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of the Nandan Nilekani-led panel following days of student protests in the national capital and across the country over the NEET paper leak, which culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Apart from Nilekani, who was the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the high-level committee will have former Isro chairman S Somanath, Tapan Deka, a former IB director who played a major role in identifying earlier lacunas in NEET, V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, former Union education secretary Anita Karwal, and retired IAS officer Amrit Lal Meena.