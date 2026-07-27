‘He’s an expert’: Centre says Nandan Nilekani panel to address data security of online NEET

The Centre's assurance came after the Supreme Court raised concerns regarding data security as the NEET examination transitions from a pen-and-paper format to a computer-based test.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 03:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a high-powered task force on exam reforms led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. (Photo: X/@NandanNilekani, Instagram/@narendramodi/ Enhanced uning AI)Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday announced a high-powered task force on exam reforms led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. (Photo: X/ Nandan Nilekani, Instagram/ Narendra Modi/Enhanced using AI).
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The Centre Monday informed the Supreme Court that the high-level education reform committee under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani will address technological challenges and data security concerns likely to arise as the NEET exam transitions from pen-and-paper to a computer-based test format.

A two-judge bench presided over by Justice P S Narasimha was hearing petitions seeking the restructuring of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET, the medical entrance examination.

During the last hearing, the bench, also comprising Justices Alok Aradhe, cautioned that the question paper could also be leaked even in the online mode if adequate safeguards are not put in place.

“It is my duty to point out that the Central government has taken a very serious view and a high-level committee has been constituted. The Prime Minister has already declared,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench.

Justice Narasimha emphasised that digital security and data protection must remain central to any overhaul.

“When the transition occurs from physical conduct to online, what additional safeguards need to be taken? How is the database secured? Data storage is also an issue,” Justice Narasimha said.

Responding to the court’s concerns, Solicitor General Mehta said, “That is precisely why we have Mr Nilekani. He is an expert on the subject.”

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The bench posted the matter for further hearing on August 3, when it will take up other pending petitions concerning reforms in NTA.

The Nandan Nilekani panel

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of the Nandan Nilekani-led panel following days of student protests in the national capital and across the country over the NEET paper leak, which culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Apart from Nilekani, who was the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the high-level committee will have former Isro chairman S Somanath, Tapan Deka, a former IB director who played a major role in identifying earlier lacunas in NEET, V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, former Union education secretary Anita Karwal, and retired IAS officer Amrit Lal Meena.

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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