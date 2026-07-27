‘He’s an expert’: Centre says Nandan Nilekani panel to address data security of online NEET

The Centre Monday informed the Supreme Court that the high-level education reform committee under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani will address technological challenges and data security concerns likely to arise as the NEET exam transitions from pen-and-paper to a computer-based test format.

A two-judge bench presided over by Justice P S Narasimha was hearing petitions seeking the restructuring of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET, the medical entrance examination.

During the last hearing, the bench, also comprising Justices Alok Aradhe, cautioned that the question paper could also be leaked even in the online mode if adequate safeguards are not put in place.