First hearing in fast-track court in NEET paper leak case adjourned in Delhi court after defence counsel’s request

Even as the first hearing in a fast-track court against 2026 NEET paper leak case was set to be held on Monday in the Capital, the matter was adjourned following a request from the defence counsel. This request was made a few minutes after the counsel representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) didn’t show up in the court. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the setting up of fast-track courts last week to tackle the cases of paper leaks following widespread protests against the issue.

On Monday, the bail pleas of two accused — Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal — were listed for hearing before the court of Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga of Rouse Avenue Court.

“None appears on behalf of the state till 10.45 am to argue on the bail application,” the Judge recorded in her order. A few minutes after the hearing began, the counsel representing the CBI showed up in court. However, the defence counsel requested an adjournment.

“Ld. Counsel A P Singh (defence counsel) submits that he has to attend to another matter at Rohini courts and is not in a position to wait any longer. He further requests that the present bail application be adjourned for August 3,” the Judge said in the order.

Adjourning the matter to August 3, the Judge directed the “director of prosecution to depute a public prosecutor in the present court”. The Indian Express has learnt that the CBI is likely to file a chargesheet in the case in the coming week.

This wasn’t the only matter related to the case that the court heard. Around 11:30 am, it took up an application moved by advocate Akhil Rexwal who represented Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, another accused in the case. The application, which was taken up for three to four minutes, pertained to her medical treatment in jail. The Judge listed the matter for Tuesday and directed that the accused appear via video conferencing so the court can personally ask her whether she’s getting treatment or not.

Currently, only one case – the 2026 NEET paper leak case – has been marked to Judge Baliga. She took charge of the designated court to deal with criminal cases arising from paper leaks and the use of other unfair means in public examinations on Saturday.

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Following PM Modi’s announcement that fast-track courts would be set up to swiftly deal with cases of paper leaks, the Delhi High Court on July 23 issued a notification, saying that Judicial Officer Baliga’s court would function as a “Specially Designated Fast Track Court” to try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and connected offences with immediate effect.