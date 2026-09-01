‘Needs mother’: Punjab and Haryana High Court grants 4-year-old’s custody to woman

The judge noted that under Section 6 of the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, the custody of a minor below five years should ordinarily be with the mother. (AI-generated image)

Observing that the child is only four years old and requires motherly care and affection to grow up happy, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted the boy’s custody to his mother, underlining that the child’s welfare was paramount.

Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi was dealing with a habeas corpus plea by the mother seeking custody of her four-year-old son from her husband. The plea requires a person to be brought before a judge so the court can decide if they are being held legally.

“It is the categorical case of the petitioner that she was never allowed to re-enter the matrimonial home in March 2025 on return from a visit to the doctor. It may be reiterated here that the child is only of the age of four years old. He requires motherly care and affection to grow up as a secure and happy child. This is not to say that the presence of the father is not required, but only that at this tender age, the continuous and all-pervasive presence of the mother is imperative,” the court said on August 21.