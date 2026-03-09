18-year legal battle: Why national consumer body ordered oriental insurance to pay 75-year-old’s US medical claim

The state commission was therefore justified in arriving at the conclusion drawn, said the national consumer commission. (Image generated using AI)

Nearly 18 years after a 75-year-old Delhi resident suffered a stroke during a visit to the United States, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed an appeal filed by Oriental Insurance Company Limited, holding that the insurer wrongly rejected his overseas medical claim on the ground of alleged non-disclosure of medical history.

A bench comprising Justice A P Sahi, President, and Member Bharatkumar Pandya was hearing an appeal filed by the insurance company against the Delhi consumer commission and upheld the July 2, 2012 decision of the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC), observing that the insurer’s rejection of the claim was based on an “incorrect assessment of the facts on record.”