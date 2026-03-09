18-year legal battle: Why national consumer body ordered oriental insurance to pay 75-year-old’s US medical claim
The national consumer commission was hearing an appeal filed by the insurance company against the Delhi state consumer commission observing that the insurer’s rejection was based on an “incorrect assessment".
A bench comprising Justice A P Sahi, President, and Member Bharatkumar Pandya was hearing an appeal filed by the insurance company against the Delhi consumer commission and upheld the July 2, 2012 decision of the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC), observing that the insurer’s rejection of the claim was based on an “incorrect assessment of the facts on record.”
We find no reason to defer from the view taken by the state consumer commission, said the NCDRC bench. (Image enhanced using AI)
“The repudiation (rejection) rested on an incorrect assessment of the facts on record and therefore the claim was rightly allowed. The appeal has no merits and is accordingly dismissed,” the national consumer commission said on February 17.
NCDRC: No suppression, appeal has ‘no merits’
What we find is that the letter of repudiation relies on the doctor’s notes.
It is quite possible that the insurance company might have taken into account the information given by its own Dr Ashok Kunnure on November 13, 2008, which indicates the existence of the diseases from which the insured had suffered, but that in our opinion does not amount to any suppression or non-disclosure by the insured.
Apart from the answer given to the question regarding any disease in 12 months preceding the first day of insurance, the insured had stated that he had undergone bypass surgery in 2003 and suffered from hypertension.
The complainant has also disclosed that he had undergone bypass surgery in 2003 and had also been treated for ischemia in October, 2003.
The medical history of a bypass surgery and the sufferance of ischemia as well as hypertension were all disclosed in the declaration form.
The state commission was therefore justified in arriving at the conclusion drawn.
We therefore find no reason to defer from the view taken by the state consumer commission.
Any amount deposited either under the orders of this commission or otherwise shall be remitted to the SCDRC, Delhi for its release or otherwise in terms of the order and decree of the state commission dated July 2, 2012.
The case also reinforces a settled principle in insurance law– when an insured has made clear disclosures in the proposal form, an insurer cannot later deny liability on vague or selectively interpreted grounds of non-disclosure.
With the appeal dismissed, the NCDRC’s order sends a clear message that rejection of genuine claims must be based on concrete evidence of material suppression, not on strained readings of medical records.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More