NCERT textbook row: SC asks govt to take down PDF of book available online

SC verdict on NCERT textbook row: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the government to issue orders to take down the pdf copies of the book available online.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said he wants to find out who is the person behind the publication of the chapter mentioning “corruption in judiciary”. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Government of India stands with judiciary and will take whatever action desired by the SC.
What is the NCERT textbook case?
The case concerns a Class 8 Social Science textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The section stirred a row due to inclusion of a segment “corruption of the judiciary”. The SC was hearing the matter suo motu.
The textbook reportedly includes a passage on the subject under a chapter titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society”.
The issue was flagged on Wednesday by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. During the proceedings, the court indicated that it had already taken cognisance of the matter.
