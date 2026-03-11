NCERT Textbook Case Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear suo motu case

Supreme Court imposed complete ban on the offending textbook.

NCERT Textbook Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Update: The Supreme Court today will hear the suo motu case relating to publishing of Class 8 NCERT textbook with corruption in judiciary section. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi will hear the matter today.

Textbook Ban: In the previous hearing on February 26, the top court imposed a complete ban on further publication, printing or digital dissemination of the offending book and said that it would like to have a deeper probe into the matter. The court had issued show cause notices to the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy and NCERT Director, to show cause as to why contempt action should not be initiated against them.

Story continues below this ad What the Supreme court said in its order? The court highlighted that there was a calculated move to undermine the institutional authority and demean the dignity of the judiciary. It added that if allowed to go unchecked, this will erode the sanctity of judicial office in the estimation of public at large and within the minds of youth. The court noted that the choice of words in the book may not be a simpliciter inadvertent bonafide error. What court said in its Feb 26 order? In its order the Supreme Court said that it does not propose to initiate the suo motu proceedings to stifle any legitimate critics or bring to task any individual/organisation exercising their right to scrutinise public institutions including the judiciary. It added that dissent, deliberation and rigorous discourse constitute the very vitality of a living democracy and serves as essential instruments of institutional accountability. The court lamented that the content in the textbook fails to acknowledge the imperative role of judiciary which it undertakes in upholding the constitutional morality and the basic structure doctrine.

