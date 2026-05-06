Royal descendants, citizens move Bombay High Court against NCERT’s ‘removal’ of Maratha empire map

The petitioners also filed an RTI seeking detailed information on the Maratha empire map's removal. File Photo

Descendants of prominent Maratha royal families, along with several citizens, have filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)’s decision to remove the map of the Maratha empire from the Class 8 social science textbook.

The petitioners, in their PIL filed through Advocate Ashishraje Gaikwad in the Bombay High Court, claimed that they are “deeply aggrieved” by NCERT’s “unilateral, arbitrary, non-transparent, and procedurally flawed decision” to remove the map from the Class 8 textbook, including Hindi, Urdu, and English social science syllabus of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Among the petitioners are Raje Mudhojirao Raje Ajitsinghrao Bhonsle from Nagpur, Shivaji Dattatray Rajé Jadhav, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s mother Rajmata Jijamata, and Raghujiraje Shahjiraje Angre from Raigad, along with other citizens.