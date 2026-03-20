NCERT textbook row: Meet 3 panel members appointed by Centre for reviewing ‘offending chapter’ on judicial corruption

The Central government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it has constituted an expert committee to review the ‘offending chapter’ on judicial corruption in NCERT textbook. The committee shall comprise former Supreme Court Justices Indu Malhotra and Aniruddha Bose, former Attorney General KK Venugopal and one vice chancellor.

The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was informed by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta about the decision earlier today.

Justice Indu Malhotra is the former judge of the Supreme Court. She was enrolled as an Advocate on January 12, 1983 with the Bar Council of Delhi. Justice Malhotra qualified as an Advocate-on-Record Examination in 1988 and was awarded the Mukesh Goswami memorial prize for having topped the examination.

She was the second woman to be designated as a Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court in 2007 after 30 years. She was appointed as a member of the High Level Committee constituted by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India in 2017 to review the working of Arbitration institutions in India, and to make recommendations for the institutionalisation of arbitration, and suggest legislative amendments to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1966.

Justice (retired) Aniruddha Bose

Justice Aniruddha Bose was born on April 11, 1959. He completed his higher secondary education at St. Lawrence High School, Kolkata, and went on to graduate in the commerce stream from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. He obtained his LL.B. degree from Surendranath Law College and, after enrolling as an advocate, began his legal practice in 1985 at the Calcutta High Court, focusing on constitutional, civil, and intellectual property matters.

During his practice, he worked on both the Original Side as well as the Appellate Side of the High Court. He was elevated as a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court in January 2004, and later appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court on August 11, 2018.

Subsequently, he was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on May 24, 2019, and served in that capacity until his retirement on April 10, 2024.

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Senior advocate K K Venugopal

Senior advocate and former Attorney General Venugopal is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court who served as the 15th Attorney General of India (2017–2022). He was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the President of India in the year 2002 and the Padma Vibhushan in the year 2015.

He has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate, one by the Utkal University, Orissa, in 2010, another by the Chanakya National Law University, Patna, in the year 2018 and by the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, in the year 2019. He has also held the offices of the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association in the years 1990-91, 1994-95 and 1999-2000.

He has been the President of SAARCLAW (The International Association of Lawyers of the SAARC Countries) in the year 1995-97, and the President of the Union International des Avocats (UIA) in 1996-97, the UIA, being the oldest among International Association of Lawyers, with Headquarters at Paris.

He has received the Grand Cross award and medal from the Bar Association of Bogota, Columbia, as well as a medal and citation from the Bar Association of Buenos Aires and Matanza, Argentina, in recognition of his achievements in Human Rights. He is an Honorary Member of the American Bar Association.