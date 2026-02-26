NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear suo motu case over chapter on ‘corruption in judiciary’

Supreme Court took exception to a chapter in NCERT Class 8 book on Corruption in Judiciary.

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a suo motu case over the new Social Science textbook for Class 8 by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) which includes a section on “corruption in the judiciary”. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi will hear the matter.

What is the case? On February 25 the CJI took serious exception to the content of a report by The Indian Express that pointed out that the new Social Science textbook for Class 8 by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) includes a section on “corruption in the judiciary”. The CJI said that he “will not allow anyone on earth to play with the integrity and to defame the institution”.

Story continues below this ad What was the Indian Express Report? On February 25 the Indian Express had reported that the new Social Science textbook for Class 8, released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), includes a section on “corruption in the judiciary” as part of a chapter on “The role of the judiciary in our society”. The chapter lists “corruption at various levels of the judiciary” and “massive backlog…on account of multiple reasons, such as a lack of an adequate number of judges, complicated legal procedures, and poor infrastructure” as among the “challenges” faced by the judicial system. Live Updates Feb 26, 2026 10:13 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Suo motu case On February 25 the Supreme Court registered a suo motu case over the new Social Science textbook for Class 8 by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) which includes a section on “corruption in the judiciary”.

