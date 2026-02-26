NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Supreme Court imposes complete ban on book

Supreme Court took exception to a chapter in NCERT Class 8 book on Corruption in Judiciary.

The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a complete ban on further publication printing or digital dissemination of NCERT class 8 book which includes a section on “corruption in the judiciary”. The court was hearing a suo motu case over the new Social Science textbook for Class 8 by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) which includes a section on “corruption in the judiciary”. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi heard the matter.

What happened during the hearing? Taking a strong exception to the ‘offending textbook’, the Supreme Court remarked that it was a calculated move to undermine the institutional authority and demean the dignity of the judiciary. The court termed the contents written in the book as ‘extremely contemptuous’ and ‘reckless’. In a strong observation, the CJI said that a gunshot was fired and that the judiciary was bleeding. While dictating the order, CJI issued notices under the Contempt of Courts Act to the Department of School Education and to NCERT Director Dr Dinesh Prasad Saklani, asking them to show cause why suitable action should not be initiated against them.

Story continues below this ad What is the case? On February 25 the CJI took serious exception to the content of a report by The Indian Express that pointed out that the new Social Science textbook for Class 8 by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) includes a section on “corruption in the judiciary”. The CJI said that he “will not allow anyone on earth to play with the integrity and to defame the institution”. What was the Indian Express Report? On February 25 the Indian Express had reported that the new Social Science textbook for Class 8, released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), includes a section on “corruption in the judiciary” as part of a chapter on “The role of the judiciary in our society”. The chapter lists “corruption at various levels of the judiciary” and “massive backlog…on account of multiple reasons, such as a lack of an adequate number of judges, complicated legal procedures, and poor infrastructure” as among the “challenges” faced by the judicial system. Live Updates Feb 26, 2026 12:02 PM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: NCERT's press release While issuing an apology, the NCERT published a press release on February 25. Feb 26, 2026 11:32 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: Director NCERT is further directed to submit — A comprehensive list of national syllabi and teaching materials who approved the offending material…. Th team responsible for drafting chapter.. Minutes of all meeting where the offending chapter was finalised Feb 26, 2026 11:31 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: Any effort to circumvent this order… shall be treated as a direct interference, wilful breach and defiance of the directions Feb 26, 2026 11:30 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: As an abundant precaution, a complete ban is imposed on further publication printing or digital dissemination of book titled exploring society India and Beyond Feb 26, 2026 11:28 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: It shall be the personal responsibility of director of NCERT and principle of every school whether the book has reached to effectuate the immediate seizure Feb 26, 2026 11:27 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: All copies of the book hard or soft, whether held in storage,.. are immediately seized and removed from public access.. Feb 26, 2026 11:26 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: As of now we deem it appropriate to issue show cause notice to secretary , department of school education, ministry of education, govt of India and to NCERT Director to show cause as to why suitable action either under the contempt of courts act or in accordance of any other law may not be initiated against them or those who are found responsible for introducing the chapter. Feb 26, 2026 11:24 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: An apology has been rendered in this press release. Feb 26, 2026 11:23 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: We may at this stage also take notice of certain events. The notice has been published which is reported in media and a copy thereof has also been placed on record by the SGI which is a press release issued by NCERT. According to this press release the department of school education.....has directed that the book may be kept on strict hold and those directions have since been complied with. It is stated that the chapter in the subject books will be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authority. Feb 26, 2026 11:21 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: Given the serious consequences and an everlasting adverse impact on independence and autonomy of judiciary such a misconduct would fall within the definition of criminal contempt as it prove to be a deliberate move... Feb 26, 2026 11:20 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: While taking the initiative we have to keep in mind that the subject book will not remain confine to students only it is bound to travel from teacher to pupil and to the parents namely the entire society Feb 26, 2026 11:19 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: It is fundamentally improper to expose them (young students) to narratives that may endanger.... Feb 26, 2026 11:18 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: The necessity for judicial intervention has a reason not to supress criticism but to safeguard integrity of national curriculum. Feb 26, 2026 11:17 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: It seems the expressions in the book may not be a inadvertent bonafide error. We may however hasten to add that we do not propose to initiate the suo motu case to stifle any legitimate critics or to bring to task any organisation exercising the right to scrutinise public institutions. Feb 26, 2026 11:16 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: The narrative contained in the book is not to delve into any transformative initiative measures pioneered by this court. The silence is particularly egregious given the volume of high ranking officials who have been censored by this court Feb 26, 2026 11:14 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: The text fails to acknowledge the imperative role of judiciary which it taken in upholding constitutional morality and basic structure doctrine Feb 26, 2026 11:13 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: This would, if allowed to go unchecked, will erode the sanctity of judiciary and estimation of public at large and impressional minds of youth Feb 26, 2026 11:12 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: It seems to us that there is a calculated move to undermine the institutional authority and demean the dignity of the judiciary Feb 26, 2026 11:12 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: Instead of carrying out an introspection on what had been written in most contemptuous and reckless manner Feb 26, 2026 11:11 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: In the wake of the publication of the book and article in the Indian Express newspaper on February 24, 2026, the secretary general of this court was asked to verify whether such a publication of released by the NCERT Feb 26, 2026 11:11 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: Suggesting the judiciary itself has acknowledged lack of transparency, accountability against the institution. Article further declares people experience corruption in judiciary Feb 26, 2026 11:10 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: One of the leading newspapers published an article regarding the release of the social science textbook for grade 8 part 11.. titled Exploring Societies Indian and Beyond First Edition…. Explicitly expounding — corruption in the judiciary. The inclusion of the subject matter within the foundation curriculum.. warrants a rigorous review. We are reluctant to reproduce the contents of the chapter but it very prominently refers to hundreds of complaints received against he judiciary, clearly indicating no action was taken picking up a few statements of former CJI Feb 26, 2026 11:09 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order CJI: The framers of our constitution were profoundly conscious and took care that constitutional responsibilities are prescribed ........and so that they remain capable of performing with autonomy and preserve the democratic fabric of our nation. By acknowledging constitutionally described demarcations we were nearly shocked when a leading newspaper published an article regarding release of the social science textbook..... Feb 26, 2026 11:05 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench dictates order Bench begins to dictate order Feb 26, 2026 11:05 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: CJI CJI: We would like to have a deeper probe. It’s my duty to find out who is the person behind it. Heads much roll Feb 26, 2026 11:04 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: CJI CJI: We will pass directions to take down Feb 26, 2026 11:04 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: SGI Mehta SGI Mehta: We have statutory powers to takedown Feb 26, 2026 11:03 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: J Bagchi J Bagchi: Excerpts are in digital domains. Government should pass takedown orders for excerpts which seem absolutely lopsided. Judiciary is protector of Constitution , which is not shown Feb 26, 2026 11:03 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Senior advocate Sibal Sibal: What about politicians, bureaucrats, ministers. This is in PDF form circulated throughout Feb 26, 2026 11:02 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: CJI interjects CJI: Entire teaching community is told when Indian judiciary is corrupt.. a teacher has to do homework before teaching. Then parents will study.. Deep rooted, well orchestrated conspiracy Feb 26, 2026 11:01 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: SGI Mehta SGI Mehta: 36 books being withdrawn. Entire chapter will be revisited by team Feb 26, 2026 11:01 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: CJI interjects CJI: We won’t be emotionally swayed. we have to perform our duty. When there is mounting attack, we know how to perform our duty Feb 26, 2026 11:01 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Vikas Singh Advocate Vikas Singh: Former director of NCERT is justifying it Feb 26, 2026 11:00 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: SGI Mehta SGI Mehta: Our head hangs in shame Feb 26, 2026 11:00 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: CJI interjects CJI: They have fired gunshot, judiciary is bleeding today Feb 26, 2026 10:59 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: CJI interjects CJI: Deep rooted conspiracy Feb 26, 2026 10:59 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: CJI interjects CJI: The manner in which this director has attempted to compound… It was our institutional duty… We didn’t want to say.. a responsible newspaper had published it Feb 26, 2026 10:58 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: SGI Mehta SGI Mehta: Unconditional apology. We have published a apology Feb 26, 2026 10:54 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Senior advocates and SGI Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, AM Singhvi, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta all in front row Feb 26, 2026 10:50 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench assembles Bench assembles Feb 26, 2026 10:46 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: To be taken up first The suo motu case will be taken up first before any other matter for hearing today. Feb 26, 2026 10:34 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Bench A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi will hear the matter shortly. Feb 26, 2026 10:33 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Book pulled out of sale Sources in the Education Ministry confirmed that the book was pulled out of sale on Tuesday. On Wednesday, staff at the publication division book counter at the NCERT campus in Delhi said the book, which was being sold on Monday, was no longer available. Feb 26, 2026 10:31 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: The Class 8 textbook The book ‘Exploring Society: India and Beyond’ Part 2 was released on Monday, and the section on “corruption in the judiciary” is part of a chapter on “The role of the judiciary in our society”. Feb 26, 2026 10:15 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: CJI's warning After senior advocates A M Singhvi and Kapil Sibal raised the issue before the bench yesterday the CJI said he “will not allow anyone on earth to play with the integrity and to defame the institution”. Feb 26, 2026 10:13 AM IST NCERT Class 8 Textbook Row Live Updates: Suo motu case On February 25 the Supreme Court registered a suo motu case over the new Social Science textbook for Class 8 by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) which includes a section on “corruption in the judiciary”.

