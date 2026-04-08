NCDRC stays arrest warrant against Salman Khan in Rajasthan ‘misleading’ advertisement case

The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has put a hold on the execution of bailable warrants against actor Salman Khan and all further proceedings in a consumer complaint originating from Rajasthan regarding the “misleading” advertisement of pan masala.
Coram comprising President Justice (retd) AP Sahi and Member Bharatkumar Pandey was dealing with a plea of actor Salman Khan challenging the March 16 order of the Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC), which allowed the issuance of bailable warrants against the actor by a District Commission in Jaipur.
The warrants were issued for the alleged non-compliance with an interim stay regarding the pan masala advertisement.
Appearing for Salman Khan, the DSK legal team, including advocates Parag Khandhar, Chandrima Mitra, Tapan Radkar, and Zara Dhanbhoora, contended that the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) lacked jurisdiction to initiate proceedings under Section 89 (punishment for false or misleading advertisement) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
They asserted that such action can only be initiated by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) or an authorised officer.
Case of ‘misleading ad’ of Pan Masala
This legal dispute originated from a consumer complaint filed by Yogendra Singh Badiyal, an advocate and social worker, against Rajshree Pan Masala and Salman Khan before the DCDRC in Rajasthan.
He alleged that advertisements featuring the actor for “silver-coated elaichi” (cardamom) were deceptive and served as a front for promoting pan masala, a product injurious to public health. He sought a penalty of Rs 50 lakh and a permanent ban on the advertisements.
Consequently, the district commission issued a bailable warrant against Salman Khan under Section 72 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Khan’s legal team subsequently appealed to the state commission, which was dismissed on March 16, upholding that the district commission was within its rights to determine if its orders were violated and that the actor had not yet appeared to provide his defence.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More