NCDRC stays arrest warrant against Salman Khan in Rajasthan ‘misleading’ advertisement case

The national consumer body was hearing a plea of Salman Khan against the bailable arrest order. (File Photo)

The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has put a hold on the execution of bailable warrants against actor Salman Khan and all further proceedings in a consumer complaint originating from Rajasthan regarding the “misleading” advertisement of pan masala.

Coram comprising President Justice (retd) AP Sahi and Member Bharatkumar Pandey was dealing with a plea of actor Salman Khan challenging the March 16 order of the Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC), which allowed the issuance of bailable warrants against the actor by a District Commission in Jaipur.

The warrants were issued for the alleged non-compliance with an interim stay regarding the pan masala advertisement.