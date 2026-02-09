Rs 25 lakh life insurance claim rejected: Why NCDRC ruled against widow of Maharashtra liver cancer patient

Reiterating the principle that life insurance contracts are governed by the doctrine of utmost good faith, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has set aside a Rs 25 lakh insurance award to a consumer, a widow of the policyholder, the nominee in the policy stating that deliberate non-disclosure of a pre-existing, life-threatening illness by an insured justifies repudiation of a death claim.
A bench of Air Vice Marshal Jonnalagadda Rajendra (Retd), Presiding Member, and Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Member, was on February 4 hearing an appeal by HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited against an order of the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (MSCDRC).
“A contract of insurance is one of utmost good faith. A proposer (consumer) who seeks to obtain a policy of life insurance is duty bound to disclose all material facts bearing upon the issue as to whether the insurer would consider it appropriate to assume the risk which is proposed,” said the Commission, referring to a Supreme Court judgment.
The consumer, deceased life assured (DLA) was fully aware of his medical condition at the time of submitting the proposal form on October 10, 2013, the NCDRC noted.
His failure to disclose the said material facts, despite specific questions in the proposal form by the consumer, constitutes suppression of material facts, vitiating the contract of insurance, it said.
The proposal form requires a specific disclosure of pre-existing ailments by the consumer, so as to enable the insurer to arrive at a considered decision based on the actuarial risk.
The said diagnosis precedes the submission of the proposal form dated October 10, 2013, by several months.
The consumer was aware of his medical condition at the time of completing the proposal form.
The consumer failed to disclose the said ailment in response to specific queries in the proposal form which clearly amounts to suppression of material facts.
In light of the findings and the binding precedents laid down by the Supreme Court, the order dated November 17, 2017, passed by the state commission suffers from legal infirmity and cannot be sustained.
Accordingly, the appeal is allowed and the state commission’s order is set aside and the complaint by the consumer is dismissed.
Following the death of her husband, the nominee and widow, Meeradevi, submitted a claim with the insurer.
While the death certificate issued by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation recorded the cause of death as cardiac arrest, the insurer sought additional medical records.
Upon investigation, the insurer rejected the claim, alleging that the deceased had knowingly concealed a serious pre-existing illness- advanced-stage liver cancer, at the time of proposing for the policy.
Challenging the rejection, the widow approached the state consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, and sought payment of the full sum assured along with interest and compensation.
