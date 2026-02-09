Rs 25 lakh life insurance claim rejected: Why NCDRC ruled against widow of Maharashtra liver cancer patient

The NCDRC noted that a proposer who seeks to obtain a life insurance policy is duty bound to disclose all material facts bearing upon the issue. (Image generated using AI)

Reiterating the principle that life insurance contracts are governed by the doctrine of utmost good faith, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has set aside a Rs 25 lakh insurance award to a consumer, a widow of the policyholder, the nominee in the policy stating that deliberate non-disclosure of a pre-existing, life-threatening illness by an insured justifies repudiation of a death claim.

A bench of Air Vice Marshal Jonnalagadda Rajendra (Retd), Presiding Member, and Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Member, was on February 4 hearing an appeal by HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited against an order of the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (MSCDRC).