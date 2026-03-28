Why your family might not be covered: NCDRC rejects claim for fatal LPG blast

The national commission acknowledged that family members may use LPG connections but drew a distinction between casual use and legal entitlement. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a compensation claim arising from a fatal LPG cylinder fire in Chhattisgarh which killed a man in 2015, holding that the deceased was not a “consumer” under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

A bench comprising Presiding Member Dr Inder Jit Singh and Member Dr Sudhir Kumar Jain was hearing a first appeal filed by the parents of the victim, Rahees Khan against the Chhattisgarh State Commission’s order dated June 3, 2017.

“The present complaint is not filed by the actual registered consumer and the definition of the consumer cannot be extended to such an extent to include any family member when the actual consumer is available,” the commission said on March 25.