Why your family might not be covered: NCDRC rejects claim for fatal LPG blast

A bench comprising Presiding Member Dr Inder Jit Singh and Member Dr Sudhir Kumar Jain was hearing a first appeal filed by the parents of the victim, Rahees Khan against the Chhattisgarh State Commission’s order dated June 3, 2017.
“The present complaint is not filed by the actual registered consumer and the definition of the consumer cannot be extended to such an extent to include any family member when the actual consumer is available,” the commission said on March 25.
The national commission noted that the LPG connection was registered in the name of the deceased’s brother, not the deceased himself. (Image enhanced using AI)
Commission’s findings
Rejecting these arguments, the NCDRC upheld the state commission’s reasoning and made several key observations.
1. Deceased was not registered consumer
The national commission noted that the LPG connection was registered in the name of the deceased’s brother, not the deceased himself.
The complaint was also not filed by the registered consumer.
“The deceased was not the consumer of the respondents… the complainants also are not consumers,” the national commission held.
2. No locus standi for parents
The national commission ruled that since the complainants (parents) were neither the registered consumer nor direct beneficiaries under the Act in this context, they lacked locus standi to file the complaint.
The national commission accepted this position, noting that insurance coverage applied to registered consumers and not third parties in such circumstances.
Final verdict
The national commission upheld the state commission’s order and declined to examine other issues, stating that the lack of consumer status was sufficient to dispose of the case.
However, it granted liberty to the appellants to pursue remedies through appropriate legal proceedings under other laws, if available.
Background: Fatal LPG cylinder fire
The case traces back to a tragic incident on November 17, 2015, when Rahees Khan sustained severe burn injuries after an LPG cylinder caught fire while he was cooking at a residence in Sarkanda, Bilaspur.
According to the complaint, the cylinder allegedly lacked a safety washer and leaked gas, triggering the fire.
It held that the deceased was not the registered consumer of the LPG connection.
The gas connection was in the name of his brother.
The accident did not conclusively establish a defect in the cylinder.
The complainants then challenged this decision before the national commission.
Key issue: Who qualifies as ‘consumer’?
Before the national commission, the central legal question was whether the deceased, who was using the LPG cylinder but was not the registered connection holder, could be considered a “consumer” under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.
Counsel for the appellants argued that the definition of “consumer” should be interpreted broadly to include beneficiaries of services, including family members using a gas connection.
They relied on precedents such as Spring Meadows Hospital vs Harjot Ahluwalia to contend that beneficiaries of services are entitled to protection under consumer law.
MP High Court stays ouster of teacher who posted video on LPG shortage
On March 25, the Madhya Pradesh High Court stayed the suspension of a government school teacher who was penalised over a Facebook video referring to an LPG shortage, holding that disciplinary action cannot be initiated “mechanically” or under external pressure without proper application of mind.
A bench of Justice Ashish Shroti was hearing a writ petition filed by a government teacher Saket Kumar Purohit, a primary school teacher posted in Shivpuri district challenging his suspension order dated March 13 issued after he posted the video about an alleged LPG shortage.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More