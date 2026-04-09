Jaguar airbag failure at 90 Kmph: Why national consumer commission denied Rs 5 crore payout after 12-year battle

Consumer news: In a significant ruling on automobile safety and consumer claims, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a complaint alleging a critical airbag failure in a Jaguar Land Rover vehicle seeking Rs 5 crore compensation, holding that the safety system functioned as designed and did not suffer from any manufacturing defect.

A bench of Justice A P Sahi, President, and Bharatkumar Pandya, Member, was hearing a consumer complaint alleging deficiency in service and manufacturing defect in a Jaguar Land Rover “Autobiography” model vehicle.

“The services of the airbag being complained of beyond the warranty period cannot extend any benefit or a cause to the complainant no. 1 (Bhullar) to claim any indemnification for an alleged defect. The background of the case therefore on these peculiar facts does not warrant a relief on the allegations of deficiency made by the complainant against the OPs (Jaguar Land Rover and AMP Motors),” the national consumer commission said on April 2.

The consumer commission also examined whether similar vehicles had been subject to recalls due to airbag defects, but no such evidence was established. (Image enhanced using AI) The consumer commission also examined whether similar vehicles had been subject to recalls due to airbag defects, but no such evidence was established. (Image enhanced using AI)

Accident in 2013

The case arose from a road accident on December 11, 2013, when complainant Harvinder Singh Bhullar was driving a Jaguar Land Rover “Autobiography” manufactured in 2009 near Greater Noida. While travelling at around 90 km per hour, a stray bull suddenly jumped onto the road, resulting in a violent collision that caused extensive damage to the front of the vehicle.

The complaint was filed in October 2014, alleging that the driver-side airbag failed to deploy during the impact whilst the passenger-side airbag was activated. The vehicle was bought in 2010 by one Jatinder Pal Singh and Bhullar happens to be his close friend.

The complainant alleged that despite the severity of the impact, the driver-side airbag failed to deploy, while the passenger-side airbag opened even though the seat was unoccupied. He claimed that the non-deployment of the driver airbag caused him to hit his head against the steering wheel, leading to injuries and trauma . The incident was reported to the police, and the vehicle was subsequently repaired under insurance.

The case saw extensive proceedings over more than ten years, including multiple directions for production of technical data, cross-examinations, and expert analysis.

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The consumer commission also examined whether similar vehicles had been subject to recalls due to airbag defects, but no such evidence was established.

Allegations of defect

The complainants contended that the failure of the driver airbag constituted a serious manufacturing defect and a clear deficiency in service. They argued that airbags are essential safety features designed to deploy in high-impact collisions and that the malfunction in this case could have had fatal consequences.

They further claimed that the vehicle’s user manual did not disclose that airbags could function independently based on seatbelt usage or occupancy, and that such non-disclosure amounted to unfair practice. Seeking redress, the complainants demanded replacement of the vehicle, extended warranty, and compensation of Rs 5 crore for the trauma and risk to life.

Manufacturer’s stand

Jaguar Land Rover, along with Tata Motors and dealer AMP Motors, denied all allegations of defect and maintained that the vehicle’s restraint system functioned correctly in accordance with its design. The Jaguar Land Rover India Limited was represented by a team from Karanjawala and Co .

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The company explained that the vehicle was equipped with an advanced safety system comprising seatbelt pretensioners and dual-stage airbags, which operate based on various parameters including impact severity, seatbelt status, and seat occupancy. It asserted that the deployment of airbags is not uniform but depends on threshold conditions programmed into the system.

According to the company, since the driver was wearing a seatbelt, the threshold for deploying the driver airbag was not reached. At the same time, the system assumed the possibility of an unbelted occupant on the passenger seat, leading to deployment of the passenger airbag. It was emphasised that the system had performed exactly as intended and in line with global safety standards .

Technical evidence and Bosch analysis

The consumer commission placed significant reliance on technical data retrieved from the vehicle’s event data recorder (EDR), also referred to as the restraint control module (RCM), which was analysed by Bosch.

The Bosch report dated September 22, 2016, revealed that the driver’s seatbelt was buckled while the passenger seatbelt was not. It further showed that during the crash, the threshold for airbag deployment applicable to an unbuckled occupant was reached, whereas the threshold for a buckled occupant was not met. As a result, the passenger airbag deployed, but the driver airbag did not.

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The report clearly concluded that there was no malfunction in the restraint control module and that the system had performed in accordance with its design intent. It also recorded that the vehicle was travelling at approximately 90.9 km per hour at the time of the collision.

Commission’s findings: No defect

After examining the evidence, the national consumer commission found no merit in the allegations of manufacturing defect or deficiency in service. The commission accepted the technical explanation provided by the manufacturer and the findings of the Bosch report, noting that the non-deployment of the driver airbag was consistent with the system’s programmed thresholds.

The national commission observed that modern vehicles are equipped with sophisticated safety mechanisms that operate on calibrated parameters and that airbag deployment is not automatic in every collision. It held that the complainants had failed to establish any defect in the vehicle or any negligence on the part of the manufacturer.

The bench concluded that the restraint system had functioned as designed and that the mere non-deployment of an airbag, without evidence of malfunction, could not be construed as a deficiency in service.

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Dispute over manual, consumer awareness rejected

The complainants’ argument regarding lack of disclosure in the user manual was also not accepted. The commission did not find sufficient grounds to hold that the manufacturer had concealed material information or misled the consumer regarding the functioning of the airbag system.

It was noted that the system’s operation depended on multiple variables and that the outcome in the present case was consistent with its design logic. The consumer commission thus rejected the contention that the incident reflected any unfair trade practice.