Kolkata man loses gold while moving house, national consumer commission rules he can’t claim insurance: Here’s why

The national consumer forum ruled that the loss incurred during house shifting was not covered by the insurance policy terms. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer forum news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a revision petition filed by a Kolkata resident challenging the rejection of his insurance claim by Reliance General Insurance Company Limited for missing gold ornaments, stating that the alleged loss during the shifting of residence was not covered under the terms of the policy.

A bench of Presiding Member AVM J Rajendra (Retd) and Member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was hearing an appeal by one Bharat Qumar Nandy against the West Bengal State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which had earlier set aside relief granted by the district forum.