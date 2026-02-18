‘Paper possession’ not defence: National consumer body orders Rs 63 lakh refund to Greater Noida homebuyer after 14 years

There is absolutely no evidence to infer that the flat was purchased by the complainants for commercial purposes, the national consumer forum noted. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer forum news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has held that “paper possession” cannot defeat a homebuyer’s right to refund, and directed Paras Buildtech and its associate company to return over Rs 63 lakh to buyers after 14 years who had paid 94 per cent of the flat cost but were offered possession backed by a conditional occupancy certificate.

A bench of Presiding Member AVM J Rajendra (Retd) and Member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was on February 12 hearing a complaint filed by a couple against M/s Imperial Housing Ventures Private Limited and Paras Buildtech India Private Limited, developers of the “Paras Tierea” project at Sector 137, Greater Noida Expressway.