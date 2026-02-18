‘Paper possession’ not defence: National consumer body orders Rs 63 lakh refund to Greater Noida homebuyer after 14 years

Consumer forum news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has held that “paper possession” cannot defeat a homebuyer’s right to refund, and directed Paras Buildtech and its associate company to return over Rs 63 lakh to buyers after 14 years who had paid 94 per cent of the flat cost but were offered possession backed by a conditional occupancy certificate.
A bench of Presiding Member AVM J Rajendra (Retd) and Member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was on February 12 hearing a complaint filed by a couple against M/s Imperial Housing Ventures Private Limited and Paras Buildtech India Private Limited, developers of the “Paras Tierea” project at Sector 137, Greater Noida Expressway.
‘Paper possession’
Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and shortcomings in the flat remaining unattended, and in the absence of a sale deed being materialised, the possession taken by complainants under protest remains a “paper possession”, the NCDRC noted.
It is emphasised by the complainants that the order for handing over possession has not been complied with in letter and spirit by the removal of deficiencies.
There appears to be a lapse by the opposite party in discharging the obligations to attend to deficiencies in flat despite the order of this Commission dated May 7, 2019.
The burden lies on the opposite party (developers) to prove that the dominant purpose behind purchasing the flat by the complainants was commercial, to reasonably infer that the complainants do not fall within the ambit of ‘consumer’ under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.
There is absolutely no evidence to infer that the flat was purchased by the complainants for commercial purposes.
A bald objection raised by the opposite party in the absence of any evidence on record is devoid of merits.
One of the most important aspects of the case was the nature of the occupancy certificate.
The Commission noted that the occupancy certificate obtained by the developer was conditional.
It was subject to the final decision of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a case relating to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary area.
This meant that the legal status of the project was still uncertain.
In view of the conditional occupation certificate, the purchaser could not have been compelled to take possession as the same was never in contemplation at the time of booking and appears to be a subsequent development.
In the absence of furnishing unconditional occupancy certificate, the offer of possession is vitiated.
The NCDRC directed the developers to refund Rs 63,56,398 to the complainants, along with interest at 8 per cent per annum from the respective dates of deposit, within six weeks.
If the amount is not refunded within six weeks, the interest rate will increase to 12 per cent per annum for the period of delay beyond that period.
The complaint was disposed of without any order as to costs.
Booking, payments
The complainants, Prabha Singhal and Ashwani Kumar Singhal, had booked a 1,567 sq ft flat on the 15th floor of Tower 25 in the Paras Tierea project.
The total sale consideration was Rs 60.60 lakh, and an agreement was executed on April 25, 2012.
Over the years, the couple paid Rs 57.19 lakh – more than 94 per cent of the total cost – along with service tax and other charges, taking the total payment to Rs 59.06 lakh.
In May 2016, the developer issued a letter offering possession, followed by a reminder in August 2016 demanding the balance amount along with 18 per cent interest for delayed payment.
However, the homebuyers alleged that they repeatedly requested copies of the completion certificate (CC) and occupancy certificate (OC), which are essential documents to confirm that a building is legally fit for occupation.
According to them, these documents were not properly furnished before demanding final payment.
They described it as symbolic possession rather than genuine delivery of a legally complete and habitable home.
Builder’s objections rejected
The developers raised two main objections – the Commission did not have pecuniary jurisdiction because the flat’s cost was below Rs 1 crore and that the buyers were residents of Qatar and had allegedly purchased the flat for investment, meaning they were not “consumers” under the law.
The commission rejected both arguments.
It clarified that jurisdiction under the Consumer Protection Act is determined not only by the flat price but by the total value of relief claimed, including interest and compensation.
On the “commercial purpose” argument, the bench observed that there was no evidence to show the flat had been bought for business or investment.
A mere allegation was not enough to deny consumer protection.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More