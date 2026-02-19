Repay Rs 1.21 crore to Gurgaon homebuyer with 12% interest, national consumer panel orders Vatika Ltd after 7-year delay

As per the indemnity-cum-undertaking agreement between the homebuyer and the developer, the residential plot in Gurgaon was to be handed over by August 2018, the NCDRC noted.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 06:30 PM IST
After examining the records, the consumer commission noted that both the payment of consideration and the failure to deliver possession were undisputed facts.After examining the records, the consumer commission noted that both the payment of consideration and the failure to deliver possession were undisputed facts. (Image generated using AI)
Consumer forum news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed real estate developer M/s Vatika Limited to refund Rs 1.21 crore to a homebuyer along with 12 per cent simple interest from August 19, 2014, till the date of final payment, holding the company liable for failing to deliver possession of a residential plot in Gurgaon despite receiving the full payment.

The bench of Presiding Member AVM J Rajendra (Retd) and Member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was hearing a complaint by a consumer alleging deficiency in service and directed the refund.

J-Rajendran-Justice-Anoop-Mendiratta NCDRC AVM J Rajendra (Retd) and Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta heard the matter on February 2.

“The deposit of consideration as stated and non-delivery of the Plot are undisputed. Therefore, the opposite party (Vatika Limited) is liable to refund the amount paid by the Complainant and pay compensation,” the national consumer commission said on February 2.

Full payment made, but no possession

  • According to the national consumer commission’s order, it was an admitted position that the complainant had paid Rs 1,21,30,000 to the developer.
  • The original plot buyer agreement was executed between the initial allottee and the developer on September 12, 2012.
  • Subsequently, the consumer entered into an indemnity-cum-undertaking agreement dated August 19, 2014.
  • As per this undertaking, the plot was to be handed over within four years from the date of the agreement, that is, by August 2018.
  • However, the national consumer commission recorded that “till date the plot in question has not been handed over”.
  • In compliance with an earlier direction dated October 10, 2025, the developer filed an affidavit on December 1, 2025, stating that the project, “Vatika India Next”, was a large township spread over 550 acres in Gurgaon, Haryana, and was being developed in phases.
  • The company claimed that due to “certain extraneous circumstances” not attributable to it, the specific plot could not be developed and no occupancy certificate was available.
  • The developer also expressed willingness to offer an alternative unit in another project, “Vatika Seven Elements,” or refund the deposited amount as per the Commission’s directions.
Complainant seeks refund, compensation

  • Appearing through a counsel along with his authorised representative, the complainant declined the offer of an alternative plot and pressed for refund of the entire amount with compensation.
  • He argued that under Clause 9 of the original plot buyer agreement, the allottee was liable to pay interest at 18 per cent per annum for delayed payments.
  • Relying on the Supreme Court’s decision in Rajnish Sharma v. M/s Business Park Town Planners Ltd (decided on September 24, 2025), the complainant contended that principles of equity required that the same yardstick be applied to the builder for its own default.
  • In that ruling, the Supreme Court had observed that while there is no rigid principle mandating parity in all cases, interest must be reasonable and depend on the facts and circumstances of each case.
  • The consumer sought interest from September 12, 2012, the date of the original agreement.
Developer admits receipt, cites project difficulties

  • The counsel for Vatika Limited admitted receipt of Rs 1.21 crore and the non-delivery of the plot.
  • However, the company submitted that it had faced “significant difficulties” in completing the project which were beyond its control, and urged the commission to consider these circumstances while determining compensation.

‘Non-delivery undisputed, refund inevitable’

  • After examining the record, the Commission noted that both the payment of consideration and the failure to deliver possession were undisputed facts.
  • While considering the rate of interest, the Commission relied on the Supreme Court’s judgment in Vidya & Ors v. M/s Parsvnath Developers Ltd (Civil Appeal No. 8985 of 2022, decided July 29, 2024), where the apex court held that at least 12 per cent per annum interest ought to be awarded in similar circumstances.

Final directions

  • In its final directions, the consumer commission ordered the refund of Rs 1,21,30,000 to the complainant.
  • Simple interest at 12 per cent per annum from August 19, 2014 (the date of the indemnity-cum-undertaking agreement) till the date of final payment.
  • Payment to be made within eight weeks from the date of the order.
  • The national consumer commission further directed that in the event of delay beyond eight weeks, the interest rate for the delayed period would stand enhanced to 15 per cent per annum.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

