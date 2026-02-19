Repay Rs 1.21 crore to Gurgaon homebuyer with 12% interest, national consumer panel orders Vatika Ltd after 7-year delay

After examining the records, the consumer commission noted that both the payment of consideration and the failure to deliver possession were undisputed facts. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer forum news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed real estate developer M/s Vatika Limited to refund Rs 1.21 crore to a homebuyer along with 12 per cent simple interest from August 19, 2014, till the date of final payment, holding the company liable for failing to deliver possession of a residential plot in Gurgaon despite receiving the full payment.

The bench of Presiding Member AVM J Rajendra (Retd) and Member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was hearing a complaint by a consumer alleging deficiency in service and directed the refund.

“The deposit of consideration as stated and non-delivery of the Plot are undisputed. Therefore, the opposite party (Vatika Limited) is liable to refund the amount paid by the Complainant and pay compensation,” the national consumer commission said on February 2.