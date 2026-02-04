14-year wait for road: Why NCDRC ordered Godrej to refund Rs 89 lakh with interest to Gurgaon consumer

It is the obligation of the developer to have provided the road to the consumer, said the NCDRC. (Image generated using AI)

Observing that the homebuyers cannot be made to wait indefinitely for a promised access road, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed Godrej Premium Builders Private Limited to refund the entire amount of Rs 89.24 lakh paid by a Gurgaon consumer along with interest.

A bench comprising commission president A P Sahi and Member Bharat Kumar Pandya was hearing a complaint of a consumer who had booked a residential unit in the company’s Gurugram project in September 2012 alleging deficiency in service and directed returning of the money.

“The complainant cannot be held to await the completion or otherwise availability of connectivity of the 24 meter road which the opposite parties had promised while offering the allotment to the complainant way back in the year 2012,” the commission said on January 27.