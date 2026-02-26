Why Mumbai consumer couple lost their Rs 26 lakh claim against developer, 10 years after moving in

There is no sufficient cause pleaded or shown for the delay, the national consumer commission said. (Image generated using AI)

NCDRC consumer news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) recently dismissed a complaint of a Mumbai couple seeking Rs 26 lakh compensation from a developer alleging defective parking, shortage in carpet area and statutory violations after they approached the body nearly a decade after taking possession of their Mumbai flat and more than twelve years after signing the agreement.

A bench of Justice A P Sahi, President, and Bharatkumar Pandya, Member, dismissed the complaint stating that it is barred by limitation under Section 69 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

“The injury and the cause of action due to the act of the Developer/ Builder had occurred, if any, as alleged, way back in 2016, when the possession had been taken and cannot be unendingly treated as a continuing cause. The Society came into existence in 2021 and in such circumstances any grievance to be raised now in the year 2026 is clearly barred by time,” the commission said on February 18.