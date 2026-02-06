11 years over Maruti Alto: Why NCDRC called decade long legal battle ‘exercise in futility’

After 15 years, it would be just and expedient to reduce the liability of the petitioner and also compensate the consumer to a certain extent, said the NCDRC. (Image generated using AI)

Lamenting on its own “working system”, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) recently closed a consumer case pending with it for over 11 years, arising from a case over the manufacture of a Maruti Alto car purchased in 2012 calling it “an exercise in futility”.

A bench of president Justice A P Sahi and Member Bharatkumar Pandya was hearing a revision petition of an automobile dealer challenging 2014 order of the NCDRC and directed that Rs 2.43 lakh deposited during the proceedings be released equally between the dealer and the consumer along with the interest.

“This is a very unfortunate dispute which seems to have engaged the attention of this Commission in a Revision Petition filed more than 11 years ago. The narration of facts as unfolded hereinafter would indicate the complexity that has been created on account of this pendency and which also tells upon our working system,” the bench said on January 27.