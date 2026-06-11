NCDRC rejects insurer’s appeal, orders Rs 5 lakh mediclaim payout for angioplasty

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found that no authentic evidence was produced to show that the complainant had undergone treatment for hypertension before the policy period or was even aware of such a condition. (AI-generated image)

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has allowed the plea of a man who underwent angioplasty in 2018 but was denied Rs 5 lakh mediclaim on the ground that he had a ‘pre-existing’ condition. The ruling held that a health insurance claim cannot be rejected merely on an allegation of pre-existing hypertension without proof of suppression.

Justice A P Sahi (president) and member Bharatkumar Pandya were hearing a revision petition filed by Religare Health Insurance Co Ltd challenging an April 2022 order of the Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which had upheld the complainant’s claim.

“The findings recorded by the district commission and the state commission that, in our opinion, are well reasoned, and in the absence of any cogent evidence to support the allegation of suppression of the alleged disease of hypertension, the contentions raised by Mr Seth, learned counsel for the insurance company, are unsustainable,” the June 9 order read.