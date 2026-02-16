Why your critical illness claim could be denied: National consumer panel rules in favour of insurance firm over ‘definition’
Insurance claim rejection news: The insurer stated that the death summary and medical records of the consumer showed “acute kidney injury” in the patient and not “end stage renal failure” as defined under the policy.
NCDRC insurance claim: The national consumer commission noted that the only ground for the insurance claim was on the basis of “end stage renal failure” mentioned in the claim form. (Image generated using AI)
A bench comprising Justice A P Sahi, President, and Member Bharatkumar Pandya was hearing an appeal by the company, and set aside the April 11, 2022, decision of the Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.
“It is not a case covered under the category of Chronic end stage kidney failure and to that effect, the findings of the State Commission cannot be sustained,” the NCDRC said on February 10.
Ravindra Goyal, 40, was admitted to Nidaan Heart & Maternity Hospital in Gwalior on June 19, 2012, with complaints of fever, vomiting and other complications.
Medical records showed hypertension, Type II diabetes, thrombocytopenia (low platelet count) and rising kidney-related parameters.
With his urea and creatinine levels increasing and urine output falling, he was referred the next day to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for advanced care.
He was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on June 21, 2012.
Dialysis was administered due to increasing creatinine and “nil urine output.”
Despite intensive treatment, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared dead in the early hours of June 23, 2012.
The death summary recorded multiple complications: pyrexia (fever) with thrombocytopenia, acute kidney injury (AKI), metabolic and respiratory acidosis (excess acid in blood and tissues), septic shock, and multi-organ failure.
For the grieving family, the insurance policy was meant to provide financial security by clearing an outstanding housing loan in the event of a major medical illness.
While expressing condolences, the insurer told the consumer that the death summary and medical records showed “acute kidney injury” and not “end stage renal failure” as defined under the policy.
The policy defined end stage renal failure as, “chronic irreversible failure of both kidneys to function, as a result of which either regular renal dialysis is instituted or renal transplantation is carried out.”
According to the insurer, there was no evidence of chronic irreversible kidney failure, nor of regular dialysis prior to hospitalisation.
The only ground for the claim, as per the claim form, is on the basis of “end stage renal failure”.
The claim was not on any other ground or multiple cirrhosis or myocardial infarction.
The discussion regarding the nature of the ailment, symptoms and the diagnosis have not been appreciated or analysed by the state consumer commission in the manner it ought to have been done.
Instead, the state consumer commission has inferred that since the patient had been put on dialysis and there was ‘nil’ urine output, the same was construed to be an end-stage renal failure.
As noted in the death summary, the cause of death is recorded as septic shock with multi-organ failure with an acute kidney injury.
When the claim itself was only on the basis of end stage renal failure, we do not see any reason for the state consumer commission to have entered to examine the existence of other alleged diseases which are not even borne out from the medical documents.
There is no ambiguity either in the terms specified in the policy nor is there any other possible interpretation.
The definition is exhaustive and therefore cannot be permitted to be read as being inclusive of any other symptom or disease, as contended by the learned counsel for the complainant.
The death summary does not record a myocardial infarction as a symptom or diagnosis. The patient developed a sudden cardiac arrest on account of multiple complications, indicated due to septic shock and multiorgan failure.
