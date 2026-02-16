Why your critical illness claim could be denied: National consumer panel rules in favour of insurance firm over ‘definition’

NCDRC insurance claim: The national consumer commission noted that the only ground for the insurance claim was on the basis of “end stage renal failure” mentioned in the claim form. (Image generated using AI)

NCDRC insurance claim news:: Drawing a clear distinction between “acute kidney injury” and “end stage renal failure,” the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ruled in favour of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, observing that a critical illness claim cannot be allowed unless it strictly satisfies the medical definition contained in the insurance policy.

A bench comprising Justice A P Sahi, President, and Member Bharatkumar Pandya was hearing an appeal by the company, and set aside the April 11, 2022, decision of the Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

“It is not a case covered under the category of Chronic end stage kidney failure and to that effect, the findings of the State Commission cannot be sustained,” the NCDRC said on February 10.