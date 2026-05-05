Apex consumer body slams HDFC Bank for ‘illegal’ car seizure, upholds compensation for borrower

The national consumer commission concluded that the vehicle was sold in a manner that was “irregular and illegal,” amounting to a deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act. (Image generated using AI)
A bench of Justice A P Sahi, President, and Member Bharatkumar Pandya was hearing a revision petition challenging the order dated September 29, 2020, of the Andhra Pradesh State Consumer Commission, which had affirmed the district consumer commission’s order of February 8, 2017 granting compensation to the complainant.
“The entitlement of the bank to repossess the vehicle cannot be exercised in a manner that is opaque, arbitrary and in violation of the principles of natural justice,” the national consumer commission observed, stressing that even contractual powers must be exercised with fairness and transparency.
Justice A P Sahi, President, and Member Bharatkumar Pandya from the national consumer commission said that key lapses were identified. (Image enhanced using AI)
Background: Loan, defaults, repossession
According to the record, the respondent had purchased a Toyota Innova for Rs 12.89 lakh, availing a loan of Rs 11.06 lakh from the bank, repayable in 60 monthly instalments of Rs 23,920 between September 2014 and August 2019.
The bank alleged repeated defaults, stating that several post-dated cheques had bounced and an overdue amount had accumulated.
A loan recall notice dated January 7, 2016 demanded repayment of the entire outstanding amount within seven days, failing which repossession proceedings were to follow.
The vehicle was eventually repossessed in January 2016 with police involvement and later sold in March 2016.
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However, the district consumer commission found that the borrower had already paid a substantial portion of the instalments, 13 out of 17 due by January 2016 and rejected the bank’s claim that he was a “chronic defaulter.”
Findings of consumer fora
The national consumer commission ruled that while the borrower had defaulted on loan repayments, the bank’s actions suffered from procedural irregularities, including a lack of proper notice and transparency in the sale process.
Both the district consumer commission and the state consumer commission held that the bank failed to follow due process at multiple stages.
Key lapses identified included the absence of a valid pre-repossession notice to the borrower.
Failure to provide a clear and specific pre-sale notice indicating the date, time and manner of sale.
Lack of disclosure regarding the auction process, bidders or sale price.
Denial of the opportunity to the borrower to redeem the vehicle or participate in the sale.
The fora concluded that the vehicle was sold in a manner that was “irregular and illegal,” amounting to a deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act.
The district consumer commission had accordingly awarded monetary compensation to the complainant, which was upheld in appeal.
Bank’s defence
Before the national consumer commission, the bank argued that the borrower was a habitual defaulter and that its actions were in accordance with Clause 15 of the loan agreement, which permitted repossession and sale without court intervention.
It contended that notices had been issued and that no further obligation existed to disclose details of the sale process.
The bank also relied on precedents to argue that contractual terms governed the parties and excluded allegations of deficiency in service.
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Commission’s analysis
Rejecting these submissions, the national consumer commission emphasised that contractual clauses cannot override basic requirements of fairness.
While acknowledging that the borrower had defaulted and that the bank was entitled to take action, the national commission held that the repossession must be preceded by proper notice to the borrower.
The sale of repossessed assets must be transparent and supported by adequate disclosure.
Borrowers must be given a fair opportunity to clear dues or participate in the sale process.
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The commission noted that the bank’s own internal policy emphasised recovery rather than “whimsical deprivation” of property and mandated fair valuation and notice before sale.
It found that the bank’s conduct, particularly the absence of detailed sale information and failure to disclose valuation or bidding details, rendered the process “palpably unfair and substantially opaque.”
Decision
Finding no illegality in the concurrent findings of the lower fora, the national consumer commission dismissed the revision petition and upheld the compensation awarded to the complainant.
The ruling reinforces that while lenders retain contractual rights to enforce security, such powers must be exercised within the bounds of procedural fairness, transparency and natural justice.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More