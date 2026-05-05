Apex consumer body slams HDFC Bank for ‘illegal’ car seizure, upholds compensation for borrower

The national consumer commission concluded that the vehicle was sold in a manner that was “irregular and illegal,” amounting to a deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a revision petition filed by HDFC Bank, upholding that the repossession and subsequent sale of a borrower’s vehicle were carried out in violation of principles of natural justice and fair procedure.

A bench of Justice A P Sahi, President, and Member Bharatkumar Pandya was hearing a revision petition challenging the order dated September 29, 2020, of the Andhra Pradesh State Consumer Commission, which had affirmed the district consumer commission’s order of February 8, 2017 granting compensation to the complainant.

“The entitlement of the bank to repossess the vehicle cannot be exercised in a manner that is opaque, arbitrary and in violation of the principles of natural justice,” the national consumer commission observed, stressing that even contractual powers must be exercised with fairness and transparency.