Why complaint over a Rs 2-crore Maserati did not qualify to be taken up by national consumer body: NCDRC ruling explained

Statutory payments cannot be equated with consideration paid for goods or services under the Consumer Protection Act, the forum ruled. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer court news: Ruling that only the actual amount paid to a vehicle seller matters when it comes to deciding a consumer court’s jurisdiction, and not extra charges like road tax and registration, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a complaint involving a Rs 2 crore luxury Maserati car.

The commission, however, said the complainant was free to approach the appropriate state-level forum for adjudication of its claims regarding alleged defects and deficiency in service.

A bench of Justice A P Sahi (president) and Bharatkumar Pandya (member) ruled that only the amount paid directly to the seller for goods or services can be treated as consideration, thereby excluding taxes and statutory levies paid to the government.