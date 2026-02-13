From Rs 6.97 crore to Rs 48 Lakh: Why this Delhi automobile company lost consumer battle before NCDRC

The national consumer commission held that the insured failed to substantiate its claimed stock loss with adequate documentary proof. (Image generated using AI)

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has upheld the assessment of a fire insurance claim at Rs 48.83 lakh and declined to grant the Rs 6.97 crore compensation sought by a Delhi-based auto spare parts distributor.

The bench of Inderjit Singh and Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, hearing a complaint by Swarna Motors, held that the insured failed to substantiate its claimed stock loss with adequate documentary proof.

“The complainant did not provide necessary and requisite documents to the surveyors and as we are in agreement with the argument advanced by the counsel for the opposite parties (The Oriental Insurance Company Limited) that the complainant did not supply documents and has made exaggerated claims in violation of conditions of the policy,” the national consumer commission said in its February 4 order.