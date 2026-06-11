NCDRC stays order in consumer dispute over forensic test of Salman Khan’s signature

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has stayed further proceedings before the district consumer commission regarding the investigation of the genuineness of Salman Khan’s signature involving a consumer complaint against Kamla Kant and Company LLP.

A bench of Justice A P Sahi (president) and member Bharatkumar Pandya was dealing with a plea of Kamla Kant and Company LLP challenging the district consumer body order that directed the state forensic science laboratory to investigate respondent Salman Khan’s signatures and directed him to personally appear at the stage of evidence and submit an affidavit affirming his signatures.

“In view of what has been urged and noticed by us here, as also the orders passed by the High Court of Rajasthan, it would be appropriate to issue notice to the respondent/complainant calling upon him to answer this appeal,” the court said on June 10.