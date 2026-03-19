Doctor’s testimony exposes ‘fake’ evidence: National consumer body orders insurance firm to pay Rs 49 lakh to kin of deceased

The testimony unravels the manner in which the insurance firm attempted to procure evidence to defeat a valid claim,” the national consumer body noted. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer commission news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has set aside a 2014 order of the Chhattisgarh consumer panel and directed Birla Sun Life Insurance to pay Rs 48.92 lakh with interest to the family of a deceased policyholder, while holding that the claim was denied on the basis of “fake, procured and unethical” evidence.

A bench of Justice A P Sahi (president), and Bharatkumar Pandya (member) was hearing an appeal against the state commission by the wife of a man who died within nine months of purchasing the insurance policy from the company, and held that the insurer failed to prove suppression of pre-existing illness.