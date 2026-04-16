Punjab and Haryana High Court sets 5-month deadline for Nayagaon sewer network completion

Warning of contempt proceedings for the CEO, the Bench emphasized that internal bureaucratic delays cannot deprive residents of functional household connectivity any longer. (Source: File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the completion of pending sewer infrastructure in Nayagaon within five months, warning that failure to meet the timeline would invite contempt proceedings against the Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The direction came from a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry while disposing of a petition concerning the lack of functional sewer connections in areas under the Nayagaon Municipal Council.

During the hearing, the Municipal Council submitted that an 18.5 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) had been installed and the main trunk sewer line — about 4,200 metres of the sanctioned 4,600 metres — had already been laid. The remaining stretch was stated to be nearing completion.