Punjab and Haryana High Court sets 5-month deadline for Nayagaon sewer network completion

Warns of contempt action against sewerage board CEO

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhApr 16, 2026 07:27 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court Nayagaon sewer projectWarning of contempt proceedings for the CEO, the Bench emphasized that internal bureaucratic delays cannot deprive residents of functional household connectivity any longer. (Source: File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the completion of pending sewer infrastructure in Nayagaon within five months, warning that failure to meet the timeline would invite contempt proceedings against the Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The direction came from a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry while disposing of a petition concerning the lack of functional sewer connections in areas under the Nayagaon Municipal Council.

During the hearing, the Municipal Council submitted that an 18.5 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) had been installed and the main trunk sewer line — about 4,200 metres of the sanctioned 4,600 metres — had already been laid. The remaining stretch was stated to be nearing completion.

However, the Bench noted that while the main sewer line was in place, the branch lines required for connecting residential colonies and households had not yet been laid, rendering the system non-functional for end users.

Counsel for the Municipal Council argued that the work of laying branch lines fell within the domain of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board and cited ongoing efforts, including correspondence seeking technical inputs and planning details. It was also submitted that there had been no deliberate delay and that work was being carried out in phases.

The court, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress on household connectivity, observing that residents had been waiting for years despite partial completion of the infrastructure. The Bench made it clear that internal arrangements between the Municipal Council and the Board could not be used to shift responsibility.

“If it is a municipal function, the State remains accountable,” the Bench observed, adding that citizens could not be made to “run from one office to another”.

Story continues below this ad

Rejecting requests for additional time beyond a reasonable limit, the court fixed a five-month deadline for making the sewer network fully functional, including the laying of branch lines.

The Bench further ordered that in case of non-compliance, the CEO of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board would be held responsible and liable for contempt of court.

The petition was disposed of with liberty to affected residents to approach the court again if the directions are not implemented within the stipulated period.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 16: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments