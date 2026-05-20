‘Concerns national security’: Gauhati High Court denies bail to man who ‘harboured’ Bangladeshi terrorist

Gauhati High Court bail ruling: Calling it a serious case that involves the “security of this country”, the Gauhati High Court recently denied bail to a 28-year-old man accused of harbouring a member of Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Justice Michael Zothankhuma was hearing the bail plea filed by one Sayeed Ahmed, who sought the reprieve on the ground that he is merely a shopkeeper and he had spent four years in custody, with the trial not completing anytime soon.

“In view of the fact that the case is a serious case involving the security of this country, we are not inclined to allow the petition at this stage. We, however, would like the learned Trial Court to speed up the trial, as far as possible,” the Gauhati High Court held on May 18.