‘Concerns national security’: Gauhati High Court denies bail to man who ‘harboured’ Bangladeshi terrorist

Gauhati High Court bail ruling: Calling it a serious case that involves the “security of this country”, the Gauhati High Court recently denied bail to a 28-year-old man accused of harbouring a member of Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).
Justice Michael Zothankhuma was hearing the bail plea filed by one Sayeed Ahmed, who sought the reprieve on the ground that he is merely a shopkeeper and he had spent four years in custody, with the trial not completing anytime soon.
“In view of the fact that the case is a serious case involving the security of this country, we are not inclined to allow the petition at this stage. We, however, would like the learned Trial Court to speed up the trial, as far as possible,” the Gauhati High Court held on May 18.
The accused moved the special NIA court for bail subsequently but was denied bail on January 20.
Advocate M Khan, appearing on behalf of the accused, contended that the accused is a shopkeeper, aged about 28 years and has no bad antecedents in his life.
It was further argued that the accused was not named in the FIR as an accused and that 10 of the 25 prosecution witnesses had been examined by the trial court.
The counsel further argued that the trial was not going to be completed in the near future, and the accused had been in judicial custody for more than four years.
The prosecution argued that no new grounds were raised for seeking bail and that the rest of the witnesses would also be examined by the trial court shortly as the case presented a serious issue and hence the bail should not be allowed.
The man was stated to have harboured a Bangladeshi national who is a member of ABT, having affiliation to Al- Qaeda.
“The activity of ABT was for training of indoctrinated youths and for waging a Jihad relating to terrorist activities in the districts of Bongaigaon and other parts of India,” the state prosecutor submitted.
While rejecting the bail plea, the court considered the rulings in Union of India v. K. Najeeb, Javed Gulam Nabi Shaikh Vs. State of Maharashtra and another, besides Gulfisha Fatima vs. State (Govt. of NCT of Delhi).
The rulings considered the prolonged trial period, redemption and the distinction in roles attributed to different accused persons in terror cases.
While the allegation of harbouring a person involved in a terrorist activity would stand on a less serious footing than being involved in terrorist activity, the court observed that no new ground was put forth by the accused in the present case to seek bail.
“Further, 12 out of the 25 Prosecution Witnesses have been examined by the learned Trial Court,” it added