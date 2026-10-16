2020 riots accused Natasha Narwal gets court nod for UK trip, must not seek asylum

The Delhi High Court Friday allowed student activist Natasha Narwal, who is accused in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, to travel to the United Kingdom for academic requirements as she pursues her PhD from the University of Warwick.

The court, however, recorded that she has to furnish an undertaking stating that she shall not seek asylum while in the UK, after the Delhi Police expressed apprehension that she may apply for asylum once in the UK claiming “political persecution”.

Narwal, who was released on bail in 2021 after spending 14 months in custody, sought to travel to the UK from November 2 until December 1.

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Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, vehemently opposed her request. He said that UK’s “extradition laws are strict”, which will make it “difficult” to extradite her if she chooses to not come back to India once allowed to travel abroad.

Earlier, a trial court had earlier refused Narwal permission to travel to the UK on October 6. She had then moved the High Court.

The arguments

Narwal, represented by advocate Adit Pujari, said she had to go to the UK to present a paper on ‘Gendered Carceral Labour as Social Reproduction’ at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London from November 5-8.

Thereafter, she said, she had to visit her PhD supervisor at the University of Warwick to update her about her progress and access archival and library material. Narwal enrolled for the programme in 2023 and has taken the course virtually since then.

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ASG Raju told the court that the paper presentation as well as her PhD course requirements can be done virtually and does not require her physical presence.

Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey further argued, “Tomorrow, she will say I’m being politically persecuted and seek asylum (in the UK).”

Justice Amit Bansal, however, remarked, “We will put a condition that she won’t seek asylum. You can always take steps, you are the government… Trial may take 20 years, this is purely an academic pursuit, and it’s not an unknown university, it’s a renowned university.”

Pujari countered that Narwal is on a scholarship and living on a stipend; does not have the financial wherewithal to violate the court’s order or stay on at the UK; that her passport is valid only for a year.

Court directions

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Justice Bansal permitted her to stay in the UK for a month, subject to her furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, with her brother as surety.

Both she and her brother must also submit undertakings that she will return to India on December 2, will not apply for asylum in the UK, and will not “make statements about the merits of the ongoing case during her stay in UK”.

She also has to furnish her visa application to the court. The court further directed that any lookout circular, if issued against her, shall remain suspended for this period.

Narwal was arrested in the February 2020 riot cases, including in the larger conspiracy case in which she was booked under the stringent anti-terror law.

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According to the Delhi police, the “larger conspiracy” in the case was the alleged creation of 23 protest sites, which operated 24×7 in “Muslim-majority areas”, close to mosques and main roads. Police claimed the 18 accused wanted to “escalate” the protest to a chakka jam “once critical mass is generated” when then US President Donald Trump visited Delhi in 2020.