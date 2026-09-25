PM Modi’s degree: Gujarat High Court reserves verdict on Kejriwal’s appeal against cost

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s challenge to a Rs 25,000 cost imposed on him in the litigation over information relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational degrees.

In an order made available on Friday, a division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray reserved the judgment after hearing the parties.

Kejriwal is challenging the Rs 25,000 cost imposed by a single judge in March 2023 while setting aside a 2016 Central Information Commission (CIC) direction asking Gujarat University to provide information concerning degrees in PM Modi’s name.

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The single judge had held that information concerning the Prime Minister’s educational degrees was exempt from disclosure under Sections 8(1)(e) and 8(1)(j) of the Right to Information Act in the absence of a larger public interest justifying its disclosure. The University had moved the High Court against the CIC direction.