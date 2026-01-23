Narayan Debnath copyright row: Calcutta High Court bans publisher from selling legend’s works

Narayan Debnath copyright case: The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a plea of Dev Sahitya Kutir Publishing House and upheld the district court’s ad interim injunction that restrained them from printing, selling, or distributing the artistic works of the late legendary author Narayan Debnath.

A division bench of Justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Supratim Bhattacharya was hearing the appeal of the publishing house against the injunction order restraining the publishing house from printing, selling, or offering to sell or distributing, retailing, or circulating the artistic and literary work of Debnath in the form of books or through the online portal, e-commerce, in whatever mode, till February 9.