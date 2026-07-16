Names deleted from Bengal rolls entitled to certain benefits, says Supreme Court

Observing that those deleted from the electoral rolls in West Bengal may still be entitled to some benefits like ration, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked a man who sought non-cancellation of ration card to move the jurisdictional High Court.
“You are right. Even if your name is removed from the electoral roll, you are entitled to certain benefits. But those benefits can be granted by the High Court very well…”, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant presiding over a three-judge bench remarked orally. The bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea by West Bengal resident Mohibulla Mondal, seeking its intervention to prevent cancellation or suspension of his ration card.
He referred to a June 4 order issued by the state’s Department of Food and Supplies last month and expressed apprehension that he may be denied ration as his name was deleted during the revision.
The petitioner added that his appeal challenging his deletion from voters list is pending before the appellate tribunal set by the SC.
Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat said the question would arise in several matters and the SC should clarify the position in any one matter.
The CJI said “…we will clarify in 100 matters if need be. But we are quite sure the High Courts will not give us a chance to clarify. They will understand this very well. You are entitled to certain benefits. Go through jurisdictional High Courts, they will grant it.” The CJI added that if Mondal’s appeal is allowed by the Tribunal, then the entire exercise would become academic. The SC meanwhile also asked the Tribunal to decide the appeal preferably in two months.