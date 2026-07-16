Names deleted from Bengal rolls entitled to certain benefits, says Supreme Court

The petitioner added that his appeal challenging his deletion from voters list is pending before the appellate tribunal set by the SC.

Observing that those deleted from the electoral rolls in West Bengal may still be entitled to some benefits like ration, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked a man who sought non-cancellation of ration card to move the jurisdictional High Court.

“You are right. Even if your name is removed from the electoral roll, you are entitled to certain benefits. But those benefits can be granted by the High Court very well…”, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant presiding over a three-judge bench remarked orally. The bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea by West Bengal resident Mohibulla Mondal, seeking its intervention to prevent cancellation or suspension of his ration card.